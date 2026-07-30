The day has arrived at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, where India's Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra, will take centre stage in the men's javelin throw event. The 28-year-old hasn't had the best run of form of late, having also missed out on a spot on the podium at the Doha Diamond League. However, with the spotlight back on him, Neeraj will be keen to recreate his Gold Coast Games heroics that saw him win the gold medal in the event. He was not a part of the Birmingham Games four years ago, where Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem claimed the top podium spot.

Since Neeraj last won gold at the Commonwealth Games eight years ago, he has won two Olympic medals, two World Championship medals, and two Asian Games medals.

Challenging Neeraj for the top spot on the podium this time will be reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, Grenada's Anderson Peters, who came third at the Paris Olympic Games, and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage. It was the Lankan who beat Neeraj at the Doha Diamond League last month to claim the gold medal.

When and at what time will Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw event start at CWG 2026?

Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw event will start on July 30 (Thursday). He has been placed in Group A of the qualifying round, which is expected to begin at 2:55 pm IST. A total of 18 athletes have been placed in Group A, where Neeraj will also have the company of fellow countrymen Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav.

If Neeraj qualifies for the men's javelin throw final, he will compete for a spot on the podium on Saturday at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin event be held in CWG 2026?

The men's javelin throw qualifier will be held at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.

How to watch the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw event in CWG 2026?

The men's javelin throw qualifier will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD, and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada).

How to watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's Men's Javelin Throw event in CWG 2026?

Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw event at CWG 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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