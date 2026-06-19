Ahead of the Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra admitted that the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 will be a tough battle. Neeraj will be up against both Rumesh Pathirage and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem at the CWG. Both Pathirage and Nadeem have thrown in excess of 92m in recent times.

"All of them have thrown 90m, so the Commonwealth Games will not be less (competitive) than the Olympics or World Championships; it will be a really tough competition," Chopra said during the presser at Doha.