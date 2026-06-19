Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2026, Javelin Throw LIVE Updates: India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra is in focus as he participates in the Doha Diamond League 2026 in Qatar on Friday. Olympics gold medalist Neeraj is making his much-awaited return after a back injury. It is set to be Neeraj's first competitive appearance in nine months, with his last one coming at the World Championships in September 2025. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, who recently took gold in the Rome Diamond League with a stunning 92.62m throw, is expected to be Neeraj's biggest contender for gold.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2026, Men's Javelin Throw LIVE Score:
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE: Looking forward to Commonwealth Games
Ahead of the Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra admitted that the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 will be a tough battle. Neeraj will be up against both Rumesh Pathirage and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem at the CWG. Both Pathirage and Nadeem have thrown in excess of 92m in recent times.
"All of them have thrown 90m, so the Commonwealth Games will not be less (competitive) than the Olympics or World Championships; it will be a really tough competition," Chopra said during the presser at Doha.
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE: Can Neeraj breach 90m in Doha again?
Neeraj Chopra has happy memories of the Doha Diamond League. Last year, Neeraj broke the 90m barrier for the first time in his career, throwing 90.23m. However, despite the historic throw, he finished with a silver medal, as Germany's Julian Weber went past 91m.
This will be Neeraj's fourth appearance in the Doha leg of the Diamond League.
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE: Neeraj vs Pathirage?
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage is the hottest name in the javelin world right now. The 23-year-old won gold in the recent Rome Diamond League with a sensational 92.62m throw. Today, the battle for gold could come down to an Asian fight between Neeraj and Pathirage.
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE: Neeraj eyes CWG qualification
Neeraj Chopra is eyeing a spot in India's squad for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026. Neeraj has been provisionally named in India's 32-man track and field squad, but needs to throw at least 82.61m today to guarantee his qualification.
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE: Comeback for Neeraj
Neeraj Chopra is making his comeback to competitive javelin after nine months. His last competitive appearance was at the World Championships 2025, last September. Since then, Neeraj has also suffered from a back injury. Can he fight for gold today? Let's hope Neeraj proves that class is permanent!
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Doha Diamond League 2026. It is a special day, as India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra will make his long-awaited competitive comeback. He is also looking to confirm his spot in India's Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 team.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the event!