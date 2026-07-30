Day 8 of the Glasgow Games for India will also see para-cyclist Lisha Das in action. Yet, she stands in a situation where no athlete would've liked to be. The 16-year-old is all set to race without a female chaperone, which is necessary for putting on her aerodynamic kit / using washrooms.

While some late adjustments are being made to cater to her needs, the situation does create a mental roadblock, just hours before she makes her CWG bow.