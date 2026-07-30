Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8, Live Updates: The highly anticipated moment is here as India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Former Olympic champion Neeraj is bracing for a stern challenge as he returns to the CWG after an eight-year gap. He will be up against Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, while a number of other athletes will be vying for the top 3 spots in the men's javelin throw event. Indian decathlete Tejasvin Shankar will also take the field as he competes across multiple events. The weightlifting contingent will also look to add to its medal tally, having already won six individual medals so far. (India's Medal Tally | Today's Schedule)
CWG 2026 Live: Lisha Das, Left Without A Chaperone
Day 8 of the Glasgow Games for India will also see para-cyclist Lisha Das in action. Yet, she stands in a situation where no athlete would've liked to be. The 16-year-old is all set to race without a female chaperone, which is necessary for putting on her aerodynamic kit / using washrooms.
While some late adjustments are being made to cater to her needs, the situation does create a mental roadblock, just hours before she makes her CWG bow.
CWG 2026, Athletics Live: Neeraj Chopra In Group A
India's Neeraj Chopra has been placed in Qualifying Round - Group A, with fellow countrymen Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. India has high expectations from Neeraj but it would be interesting to see if Rohit and Yash manage to qualify for the final.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 8 Live: Dilip-Basil script history
India scripted a memorable finish in the para athletics competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Dilip Mahadu Gavit clinched the gold medal with a Games Record in the men’s 100m T47, while compatriot Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi secured the silver medal to complete a dominant Indian one-two. Gavit clocked 10.71 seconds, producing a blistering run to shatter the previous Games record and stand atop the podium. Basil followed closely with a season-best 10.83 seconds, ensuring India celebrated both the gold and silver medals in one of the fastest races of the competition.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 8 Live: Memorable Day 7 for India
Three official medals added to India's tally on Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2026, and a further six more guaranteed due to the superb performances of the boxing contingent. Here's a recap:
1. GOLD: Dilip Gavit - Men's 100m T47
2. SILVER: Mohammed Basil - Men's 100m T47
3. SILVER: Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump
Ankush Yadav, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Narender Berwal and Jaismine Lamboria all assured boxing medals, advancing to their respective semi-finals.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 8 Live: India's schedule
ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS:
Men's Decathlon 100m: Tejaswin Shankar at 2.40PM.
Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying (Group A): Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh at 2.55PM.
Men's Decathlon Long Jump: Tejaswin Shankar at 3.20PM.
Men's Triple Jump Qualifying: Selva Prabhu Thirumaran and Praveen Chithravel at 4.55PM.
Men's Decathlon Shot Put: Tejaswin Shankar at 5.10PM.
Men's 400m Semifinals: Vishal TK at 5.40PM (Semifinal 1).
Men's Shot Put Final: Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill at 11.30PM. (Medal Event)
Men's 200m Semifinals: Animesh Kujur at 11.37PM (Semifinal 2).
Men's Decathlon High Jump: Tejaswin Shankar at 11.38PM.
Women's Discus Throw Final: Nidhi Rani and Seema at 1.10AM (July 31) (Medal Event).
Men's Decathlon 400m: Tejaswin Shankar at 1.30AM (July 31).
Women's 5000m Final: Parul Chaudhary at 1.48AM (July 31) (Medal Event).
LAWN BOWLS:
Men's Pairs Sectional Play, Section B Round 3: India (Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar) vs Botswana (Kaizer Geche and Charles Diteko) at 7.30PM.
Women's Singles Sectional Play, Section C Round 3: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Emma Firyana Saroji (Malaysia) at 8.55PM.
TRACK CYCLING AND PARA TRACK CYCLING:
Women's C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying: Lisha Das at 4.06PM.
Men's Team Sprint Qualifying: India (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam) at 5.07PM.
Women's C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals (subject to qualification): Lisha Das at 9.44PM (Medal Event).
Men's Team Sprint Finals (subject to qualification): India (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam) at 10.50PM (Medal Event).
WEIGHTLIFTING:
Women's 86kg Final: Martina Devi Maibam at 6.30PM (Medal Event).
Men's 110kg Final: Lovepreet Singh at 11PM (Medal Event).
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 8 Live: Javelin's qualification round today
The men's javelin throw competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be held in two stages, with the qualification round scheduled for July 30, followed by the medal-deciding final in the early hours of August 1 (IST).
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 8 Live: Neeraj Chopra in action
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra will begin his bid to reclaim the Commonwealth Games title when he takes part in the men's javelin throw event at the Scotstoun Stadium on Thursday. Chopra won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast but missed the Birmingham 2022 edition due to an injury. The Olympic medallist now returns to the Games in Glasgow with an eye on securing his second Commonwealth Games title.