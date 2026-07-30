CWG 2026 India Schedule, Day 8: Day 8 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will see the Indian track and field contingent dominate headlines, with Neeraj Chopra set to begin his campaign in the javelin throw. Former Olympic champion Neeraj is bracing for a stern challenge as he returns to the CWG after an eight-year gap. He will take part in the qualification round, where India will also be represented by Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh. Indian decathlete Tejasvin Shankar will also take the field as he competes across multiple events.

The weightlifting contingent will also look to add to its medal tally, having already won six individual medals so far.

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS:

Men's Decathlon 100m: Tejaswin Shankar at 2.40PM.

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying (Group A): Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh at 2.55PM.

Men's Decathlon Long Jump: Tejaswin Shankar at 3.20PM.

Men's Triple Jump Qualifying: Selva Prabhu Thirumaran and Praveen Chithravel at 4.55PM.

Men's Decathlon Shot Put: Tejaswin Shankar at 5.10PM.

Men's 400m Semifinals: Vishal TK at 5.40PM (Semifinal 1).

Men's Shot Put Final: Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill at 11.30PM. (Medal Event)

Men's 200m Semifinals: Animesh Kujur at 11.37PM (Semifinal 2).

Men's Decathlon High Jump: Tejaswin Shankar at 11.38PM.

Women's Discus Throw Final: Nidhi Rani and Seema at 1.10AM (July 31) (Medal Event).

Men's Decathlon 400m: Tejaswin Shankar at 1.30AM (July 31).

Women's 5000m Final: Parul Chaudhary at 1.48AM (July 31) (Medal Event).

LAWN BOWLS:

Men's Pairs Sectional Play, Section B Round 3: India (Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar) vs Botswana (Kaizer Geche and Charles Diteko) at 7.30PM.

Women's Singles Sectional Play, Section C Round 3: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Emma Firyana Saroji (Malaysia) at 8.55PM.

TRACK CYCLING AND PARA TRACK CYCLING:

Women's C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying: Lisha Das at 4.06PM.

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying: India (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam) at 5.07PM.

Women's C4-C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals (subject to qualification): Lisha Das at 9.44PM (Medal Event).

Men's Team Sprint Finals (subject to qualification): India (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam) at 10.50PM (Medal Event).

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Women's 86kg Final: Martina Devi Maibam at 6.30PM (Medal Event).

Men's 110kg Final: Lovepreet Singh at 11PM (Medal Event).

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