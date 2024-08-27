Running is vital for life, a belief championed by PUMA ambassadors, Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian cricket team captain, and Sarabjot Singh, Olympic bronze medallist. Putting the spotlight on it, the two sports icons fronted a colourful march through Lodhi Colony today in the capital to launch the new Race Day Tee (RDT) for Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM), designed exclusively by official sports partner PUMA India. The 19th edition of VDHM is set to electrify Delhi's streets on Sunday, October 20 with #AaRangDeDilli. In the run up to the main race day, sports brand PUMA India organised a larger-than-life celebrity march featuring drones and giant tees.

The launch event saw Harmanpreet and Sarabjot leadinga dynamic contingent through Delhi's Lodhi Colony. The contingent carried a gigantic version of the RDT and some tees were unfurled by drones, adding to the visual spectacle. Reflecting #AaRangDeDilli, the new RDTs come in 4 colour stories: pink and orange for men, purple and red for women.

Commenting on the occasion, Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of PUMA India, said, "Running has emerged as one of the fastest growing sports in India and is heavily invested in this discipline, PUMA India is constantly looking for opportunities to build and engage with this dynamic community. Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is an iconic event in India's sporting calendar and our long-standing partnership urges us to create newer experiences for this great capital of ours. The vibrant launch of our Race Day Tee with icons Harmanpreet Kaur and Sarabjot Singh today has been a remarkable spectacle and will set the stage for many more unforgettable moments on the main race day. As we mark our 11th year of collaboration, we are confident that our high-performance tees will continue to enhance every runner's experience and performance."

According to industry estimates, India today boasts of over 2 million registered runners. Professional athletes, especially, have been advocating runs as a vital part of their training and recovery.

Commenting on the occasion, Indian cricket captain and PUMA ambassador Harmanpreet Kaur, said: "Running is the simplest yet the most powerful form of exercise. It has played a critical role in my sportingcareer, building both physical endurance and mental resilience. Leading this colourful march today in the capital to launch the new PUMA Race Day Tee for Vedanta DelhiHalf Marathon is my way of sharing our love for running."

Sarabjot Singh, Paris 2024 shootingmedallist and PUMA athlete, added,"Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is a fantastic platform to celebrate the joy of running and inspiring people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Running has been my go-to exercise before every important match as it helps clear my mind. Excited to be part of this journey through PUMA and I look forward to seeing the streets of Delhi come alive with runners on the main race day in October."

A Race ThatUnites

Promoted by Procam International, VDHM's participation has grown steadily each year. Since its inception, the prestigious half-marathon has expanded from a few hundred local runners to over 5,30,000 participants from across the country and the globe. PUMA India has been the official sports partner for VDHM for over a decade now

Anil Singh, Managing Director, Procam International, said, "Each year 1000-plus new runners take up the sport of running, a clear indication of its growing popularity in our country. Moreover, running has proven to be an effective experiential platform for brands. In our decade-long association, PUMA has set new benchmarks with innovative offerings and this VDHM Race Day Tee will certainly boost the morale and performance of our participants. Look forward to a spirited Race Day and reverberate #AaRangDeDilli."

Advertisement

As the countdown to the main race day begins, the grand launch of the Race Day Tee in Delhi today by PUMA India serves as a reminder of the energy and excitement that the VDHM brings to the city of Delhi each year.