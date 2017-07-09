Asian Athletics Championships 2017: Archana Adhav, Swapna Barman Win Gold Medals

Indian sprinter Archana Adhav and heptathlete Swapna Barman took India's gold medal tally to nine after their respective wins at the Asian Athletics Championships at Kalinga Stadium on Sunday. While Archana won the gold medal in the women's 800m event, Swapna emerged victorious in the heptathlon. With their respective wins, Archana and Swapna qualified for the upcoming World Championships in August 2017. With 23 medals (and still counting), this is India's best performance in the Asian Athletics Championships so far. The previous best performance by India was in the 1989 edition (22 medals).

Archana finished on top of the podium with a magnificent timing of 2:05:00, ahead of second-placed Nimali Waliwarsha Konda of Sri Lanka (2:05:23) and third-placed Gayanthika Thushari (2:05:27), also of Sri Lanka.

While India's Lili Das finished fifth with a timing of 2:07:49, race favourite Tintu Luka failed to finish.

Jinson Johnson won the bronze medal in the men's 800m final. Johnson clocked 1:50.07 to finish third.

India had a disappointing run in the women's discus throw as three contenders failed to win a medal. Kamalpreet Kaur Bal, Seema Punia and Himani Singh finished 5th, 6th and 7th, respectively.