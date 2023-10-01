India's Soniya Devi Phairembam qualified for the final of women's kayak single 500m with a second-place finish but Megha Pradeep was eliminated in the final of women's canoe single 200m at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday. Soniya Devi had finished fourth in women's kayak single 500m (sprint) heat 2 with a timing of 2:17.351 in the morning session, qualifying for the semifinals which took place later in the day. In the semifinal round, the Indian came up with a far better show to finish second and reach the final with a timing of 2:16.435, behind Uzbekistan's Madinakhon Ashrafxonova (2.11:352) at the first spot, followed by Thailand's Khanyakron Suphawatthanakon (2.18:260).

(Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

The final, or the medal event, will take place on Tuesday.

But India had to deal with disappointment with Megha failing to make the final in women's canoe single 200m (sprint).

After finishing her heat 1 event at the last position in a five-member field with a time of 56.705, behind 4.175 from the first-place holder, Megha did manage to enter the semifinals but could not proceed further.

In the semifinal, Megha finished last at the fourth spot while the first three qualified for the final. Her timing was 55.406, behind by 3.523.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)