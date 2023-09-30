Story ProgressBack to home
Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS Bow Out With Silver In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event
Sarabjot Singh shot 291, while Divya TS scored 286 to aggregate 577 and finish ahead of China (576)
India thus have confirmed their 19th medal in shooting from the continental Games.© PTI
India's Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS settled for a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, losing the finals to Chinese pair at the Asian Games on Saturday. The final score read 16-14 in favour of Chinese shooters Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin in the shoot-off for gold. India thus have won 19 medals in shooting, including 6 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze, from the continental Games.
Sarabjot had shot 291, while Divya scored 286 to aggregate 577 and finish ahead of China (576) in the qualification round.
But in the shoot-off for gold, the Chinese pair turned the tables on the Indians, emerging winners after trailing the Indian duo for much of the finals
