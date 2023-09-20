The Indian team continued to dominate rowing in the Asian Games as the men's and women's secured a strong finish in their respective events on Wednesday. India finished first in men's Fours heats at the Asian Games 2023 and qualified directly to the final. The men's Quadruple Sculls team ended up in second place in heats. They will now have to fight for a place in the final by competing in a repechage. In the first heat of the men's singles sculls, India's Balraj Panwar finished third and qualified for the semifinals. He clocked 7:11.01s to finish the race.

On the other hand, the women's eight team finished 2nd with a timing of 6:16.65 and qualified for repechage.

While in the women's eight preliminary race, India finished 4th with 6:41.37 and qualified for the final.

Earlier in the day, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, competing in Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, displayed their determination by securing the second position with a time of 6:27.45.

Meanwhile, compatriots Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh also finished in their respective heat with a time of 6:27.01. With this, both qualify for the repechage where they will compete for Final A berths. The duo ended up behind China's Zhiyu Liu and Zhang Liang.

The women's Rowing team also opened their account at Asiad on a positive note as Kiran and Anshika Bharti, the Indian Lightweight Women's Double Sculls duo, secured the spot in their heat by clocking a time of 7:27.57. They will next compete in the repechage round for a place in the final.

In the Men's Doubles coxless, India's Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram finished third by registering a timing of 6:42.59.