In a record-breaking display, Nepal batters smashed three different world records as they took on Mongolia in an Asian Games 2023 match on Wednesday. While most batters managed to score runs effortlessly, the man who shone the most was Dipendra Singh, having scored 6 consecutive fifties, en route fastest T20I fifty in international cricket. Nepal went on to post a 300-plus total in the game, becoming the first team in the history of the sport to score 314/3 in 20 overs.

Kushal Malla, a 19-year-old left-handed batter, struck the fastest-ever T20I hundred in the history of the game, reaching the triple-digit score in 34 balls. In the process, he surpassed David Miller and Rohit Sharma's joint record. The South African and Indian batters had scored fifty in 35 balls previously.

Batting at No 3, Malla smashed 12 sixes and eight fours to remain unbeaten on 137 and power Nepal to the highest-ever T20I score of 314 for 3 against Mongolia, who opted to field.

Then came Dipendra Singh Airee, the all-rounder at No. 5, who rewrote the record books, blasting a nine-ball fifty that bettered Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record. Yuvra, during the ICC World T20 match in 2007, had scored a half-century against England in 12 balls for his fifty en route to scoring 58. In the innings, Yuvraj had also scored six consecutive sixes against Stuart Broad.

Social media went berserk, lauding Dipendra's heroics. Although the feat came against minnows Mongolia, the batter still required a giant effort to do what he did in the Asian Games.

Dipendra also smashes 6 successive sixes in the game, matching Yuvraj's record.

As far as the team totals go, the previous record for the highest innings total in a single T20I was held by Afghanistan. In a match against Ireland, Afghanistan had amassed 278 for 3 in 2019.

With PTI inputs