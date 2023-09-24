Japan pushed Indian men's volleyball team out of the medal race at the Asian Games with a fluent 3-0 win in a cross-group match in Hangzhou on Sunday. Keihan Takahashi emerged as star performer for Japan by logging 21 points, playing a key role in his team's 25-16 25-18 25-17 victory in one hour and 11 minutes. Erin Varghese was top scorer for India with eight points.

Japan will now face China in the semifinals whereas India will play against either Pakistan or Qatar in fifth-sixth place classification match on Tuesday.

The Indian team had topped the Group C after winning against Cambodia and South Korea. (Asian Games 2023 medals tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)