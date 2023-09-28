The men's 10m air pistol team continued India's success story at the Asian Games here, winning gold with two marksmen also making it to the individual finals on Thursday. The team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal narrowly beat the Chinese team to take the top podium and earn India its fourth gold medal from the shooting ranges.

With today's success, Indian shooters have so far won four gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

The Indian trio's aggregate score of 1734 was just one better than Chinese team, which settled for the silver medal, while Vietnam, with a score of 1730, bagged the bronze.

Sarabjot and Arjun also made it to the eight-shooter finals and will be in contention for individual medals as well.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)