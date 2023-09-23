After domination Central and South Asia seeding events, India have been seeded directly into the quarterfinals in League of Legends E-sports event, while they will begin their campaign from the round of 32 in two other sections in the Asian Games. With E-sports is set to make its full-fledged debut as an official medal sport at the Hangzhou Asian Games, India will compete in four of the seven events.

The Indian League of Legends team will be led by Akshaj Shenoy (Kai). Samarth Arvind Trivedi (CrankO), Mihir Ranjan (Lotus), Sanindhya Malik (Deadcorp), Aakash Shandilya (Infi) and Aditya Selvaraj (Krow) are the other members of the team.

In FC Online-4, Charanjot Singh (Charanjot12_) secured top seed, while his teammate Karman Singh (tikkatown) clinched fifth seed.

Due to their seeding advantage, both athletes will kick off their campaigns from the last-32 stage with Charanjot squaring off against Liu Jiacheng of China and Karman facing A.A. Faqeehi of Bahrain.

In 'Street Fighter V: Champion Edition', Mayank Prajapati (MiKeYROG) and Ayan Biswas (AYAN01) clinched fifth and sixth seeds respectively, and will hence begin their campaign from the last-32.

Mayank will face T.F. Rajikhan of Saudi Arabia, while Biswas will be up against K.H.C Nguyen of Vietnam.

The DOTA 2 team led by Darshan Bata (A35), and comprising Krish Gupta (Krish-), Abhishek Yadav (Abhi-), Ketan Goyal (Evil-Ash), and Shubham Goli (Madness) have been drawn in Group A alongside Kyrgyzstan and Philippines.

Both of their group matchups are scheduled to take place in the Best-of-One (BO1) single round robin format on September 29.

The group winner will take on Nepal in the elimination stages on September 30.

All matches in the elimination stage will be contested in the head-to-head, BO3 single elimination format.