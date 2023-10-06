Seven-time champions India on Thursday set up a semifinal clash with Pakistan in the men's kabaddi competition after topping their group following an unbeaten run in the Asian Games. India first thrashed Chinese Taipei 50-27 to enter the semifinals and assure a medal and then notched up a 56-28 win over Japan in their last league match to top group A. India will next face Pakistan, who finished second in Group B. Against Chinese Taipei, India inflicted three all-outs on their opponents while the raiders notched four bonus points.

The Indians led Chinese Taipei 28-12 in the first half before pocketing 22 more points as against their opponent's 15 in the second period. Chinese Taipei also made an all-out on the Indian team. Later in the day, India led by 24 points at halftime against Japan.

Nitin Rawal and Nitesh Kumar combined to take down Japan captain Gayro Kono before Aslam stole a touchpoint. In kabaddi, the two losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals since the 2010 edition at Guangzhou. India were bronze medallist in the 2018 edition in Jakarta.

When will the India vs Pakistan men's kabaddi semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 take place?

The India vs Pakistan men's kabaddi semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 will take place on October 6.

When will the India vs Pakistan men's kabaddi semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 start?

The India vs Pakistan men's kabaddi semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan men's kabaddi semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 take place?

The India vs Pakistan men's kabaddi semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 will take place at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

Where will the live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's kabaddi semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 be available?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's kabaddi semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of India vs Pakistan men's kabaddisemifinal match at Asian Games 2023 be available?

The live telecast of India vs Pakistan men's kabaddi semifinal match at Asian Games 2023 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

With ANI inputs