India has crossed the mark of 100 medals at the Asian Games 2023. The country has already won 92 medals with more than nine assured. The colour of the assured medals is to confirmed. This is for the first time in the history of the event that India would go past the 100-medal mark as its previous best was 70 medals. It is worth noting that India has also claimed a record 21 gold medal, surpassing its previous best at the continental event. India shone in games like shooting, athletics and equestrian.

Full list of India's gold medal winners at Asian Games 2023:

Shooting, Men's 10m Air Rifle Team: The side not only won the gold medal but also put up a 'world record' performance. The triumvirate of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar earned India its first gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 on the second day of the medal events. With a cumulative score of 1893.7 points, they broke the existing world record for a team in 10m Air Rifle event.

Indian Women's Cricket Team: The side was always primed to do well at the Asian Games 2023 considering their dominant performances in recent past. Though regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed the first two matches of the Asian Games 2023, it was no hindrance in India enteering the fina. In the title clash India defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch its first-ever Asian Games gold medal in cricket.

Equestrian, Team Dressage: This was a gold medal that was 41 years in the waiting, after the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi. The quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriti Singh earned Inda a gold medal in the spot with a superb show. They claimed top podium spot with a score of 209.205.

Equestrian, Indiviual Dressage: Anush Agarwalla secured another medal in the Equestrian event at the Hangzhou Asian Games on September 28. He bagged a bronze medal in Dressage Individual Intermediate, which is also the first individual medal for India in Equestrian.

Shooting, Women's 25m Pistol Team: The star trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan brought cheers again at the shooting range by clinching the top spot in Women's 25m Pistol Team event, with a score of 1759.

Shooting, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final: With a World Record score of 469.6, Sift Kaur Samra clinched gold medal in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final. The previous record was 467 by Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain, set in Baku this year.

Shooting, Men's 10m Air Pistol Team: Continuing the shooters' tremendous success at the Asian Games 2023, the star team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal struck gold in Men's 10m Team event.

Shooting, Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team:Indian trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran clinched gold medal, the country's 5th in shooting in Asian Games 2023, in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event with a World Record effort. Their overall score stood at 1769, 8 more than the previous mark set by USA.

Shooting, Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual: India's Palak claimed top spot in Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual final, defeating fellow Indian Esha Singh for the numero uno position. With her score of 242.1 while Esha came second with a score of 239.7.

Tennis: India's Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale defeated En-shuo Liang/Tsung-hao Huang to win tennis mixed doubles gold at Asian Games 2023. The Indian pair came from a set down win the match 2-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Squash, Men's Team: Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal and Mahesh Mangaonkar helped India beat Pakistan 2-1 in the summit clash. Harinderpal Singh Sandhu was also in the team but didn't play the final.

Shooting, Men's Trap Team: India's men's trap team of Zoravar Singh, Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman won gold medal. They registered the Asian Games record score of 361, where Kuwait finished with silver while hosts China settled for Bronze.

Athletics, Men's Shot Put:Tajinderpal Singh Toor throws a distance of 20:36m and clinches the gold medal in men's shot put event. Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Daouda finishes second with with a throw of 20.18.

Athletics, 3000m Men's Steeplechase Final:Avinash Sable won the gold medal in men's 3000m steeplechase. He registered the Asian Games record timing of 8:19:50s.

Athletics, Women's 5000m:Parul Chaudhary won gold medal with a time of 15:14.75.

Athletics, Javelin Throw: Annu Rani won gold medal with a best throw of 62.92m. She achieved her season-best throw.

Archery, Mixed Doubles:India's Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched archery's first gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games, beating Korean pair 159-158 in the final.

Athletics, Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra prevailed in an intense and stirring duel with compatriot Kishore Jena to successfully defend his gold medal

Athletics, Men's 4x400m relay team: The quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh broke the national record to clinch India's 18th gold in the Asian Games

Archery, Women's Compound Team:The trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched gold medal as India defeated Chinese Taipei in the Women's Compound Archery final. India won 230-229.

Squash, Hardinderpal Singh Sandhu, Dipika Pallikal - Mixed Doubles:The duo of Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu beat Malaysia 2-0 in the mixed doubles final to earn first-ever gold medal in the event at Asian Games.