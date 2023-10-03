The top-seeded Indian men's team was held to a 2-2 draw by Iran in the fifth round of the Asian Games on Tuesday. In women's team event, second-seed India crushed Mongolia 4-0 in round five with Koneru Humpy and R Vaishali leading the way. Both the men's and women's teams are in second spot with eight Match Points each. The men's team came up against leaders Iran and saw its top player D Gukesh go down to Parham Maghsoudloo, while R Praggnanandhaa beat Seyedmohammedamin Tabatabaei.

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and P Harikrishna drew their games against Pouya Idani and Bardiya Daneshvar respectively as the match ended with honours even.

Iran is on top of the table with 9 match points.

In women's team, Vantika Agarwal on board three and the 16-year old B Savitha Shri on board four, beat Enkthuul Altan-Ulzile and Bayarama Bayarjargal respectively as India swept to victory.

Top-seeded China beat Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5 to remain on top of the points table with 9 match points (two points for a match win and 1 for a draw).

