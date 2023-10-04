Story ProgressBack to home
Avinash Sable Wins Silver In Men's 5000m At Asian Games 2023
India's long-distance runner Avinash Sable continued his impressive run, securing a silver medal in men's 5000m at the Asian Games on Wednesday.
India's Avinash Mukund Sable celebrates men's 5,000m silver on the podium at Asian Games 2023.© AFP
India's long-distance runner Avinash Sable continued his impressive run, securing a silver medal in men's 5000m at the Asian Games on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Indian produced an effort of 13:21.09 to finish second in a spectacular race. Bahrain's Birhanu Yemataw Balew came up with a Games record effort of 13:17:40 to win the gold, while his compatriot Dawit Fikadu Admasu bagged the bronze with a season best of 13:25:63. Sable thus added another medal to his 3000m steeplechase gold which he had claimed last week. Gulveer Singh missed out on a medal, finishing fourth, despite a personal best effort of 13:29:93.
