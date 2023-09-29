The Indian contingent's unprecedented run in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou continues as 17-year-old Palak secured a gold medal while 18-year-old Esha Singh secured a silver medal in the 10m air pistol women's individual final on Friday. With an individual score of 242.1 points, Palak not only won the gold, but also established a new Asian Games record in her category, going past China's record from 2018.

Esha won the silver with 239.7 points, continuing her incredible run as a shooter in Hangzhou with her fourth medal of these games.

With this, India's shooting medal tally in Hangzhou has gone up to 17.

Now, India has a total of 30 medals at the ongoing Asian Games, with eight gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Earlier, The men's trio of Swapnil Kusal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran clinched a gold medal at the 50 m rifle men's 3P event on Friday.

With a score of 1769 points, Team India secured the gold. The silver medal was won by 1763 points and the bronze medal went to South Korea with 1748 points. With their score, India also broke the world record of 1761 points held by the USA since last year.

Earlier, the shooting trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Subbaraju continued the country's unstoppable run at shooting as they secured a silver medal in the women's 10 m air rifle pistol team final at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.

With a total of 1731 points, India managed to get their hands on silver, falling just five short of gold, which was won by China with 1736 points. Chinese Taipei secured the bronze medal with 1723 points.

Earlier on Thursday, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema bagged another gold medal for India in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Thursday

The match-up saw a comeback from Sarabjot Singh to qualify in fifth place for the final of the individual event. Arjun Singh Cheema qualified for the final in 8th place. Shiva Narwal failed to qualify for the individual final finishing 14th but the Indian team's combined score was enough to edge out China by one point for Gold.

With 1734 points Indian team clinched the gold, China stood second with 1733 points and Vietnam secured the bronze with 1730 points.

