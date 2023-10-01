Indian athlete Nandini Agasara won a bronze medal in the women's Heptathlon 800m in the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday. The 20-year-old finished third in her first Asian Games with a points tally of 5712. She finished above her national compatriot Swapna Barman by a four-point margin. Swapna finished 4th with 5708 points. Earlier in the day, the flurry of medals continued for India as Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the country's second gold in athletics. With a throw of 20.36m, Tajinderpal topped the chart, surpassing Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Daouda, who, till then, was leading the race for the gold medal with a throw of 20.18m in his fourth attempt.

Sahib Singh was also in contention for the medal but failed to clinch a podium finish alongside his fellow national teammate. He finished in the 8th position with a throw of 18.62m.

Tajinderpal's gold was an affirmation of the dominance he has had in the event over the past couple of years. With a throw of 20.75m to his credit in the 2018 Asiad, he is already the holder of the record for the best throw in the history of the Asian Games.

With his exploits in Hangzhou on a blockbuster Sunday for Indian track and field, he now has the Asian record with a throw of 21.77m.

Track and field athlete Avinash Sable rewrote history by clinching a gold medal in the men's steeplechase 3000m, with record-breaking timing in the history of the Asian Games.

Sable who was India's first medallist in the 3000m steeplechase at the Common Wealth Games became India's first medallist in the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games.

He also bested the previous record of 8:22.79 which was held by Iran's Keyhani Hossein for the past five years by clocking 8.19.50s. Sable's efforts also brought India's first gold in athletics in the 19th Asian Games.

Sable took the lead quite early in the race and extended his race with each passing lap.

He completed the race ahead of the Japanese duo of Aoki Ryoma and Sanada Seiya who secured silver and bronze medal finishes respectively.

