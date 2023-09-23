Indian men's and women's table tennis teams advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Games with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nepal and Tajikistan respectively in Group F matches here on Saturday. Indian women topped the group with two wins in as many matches, and they will face Thailand in the round of 16. The men also emulated their women counterparts while blanking Tajikistan to top the Group F with an all-win record.

Indian women, who had on Friday beaten Singapore, started the match against Nepal on a winning note with Diya Chitale brushing aside Sikka Shreshta 11-1, 11-6, 11-8.

Ayhika Mukherjee doubled India's lead with a 11-3, 11-7, 11-2 victory over Nabita Shreshta.

Sutirtha Mukherjee then sealed it in India's favour when she outclassed Evana Thapa 11-1, 11-5, 11-2.

Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula were rested for this round.

Advertisement

The Indian men, who had earlier defeated Yemen and Singapore, were equally dominant against the Tajik side despite veterans G Sathiyan and A Sharath Kamal not playing.

Manav Thakar gave them a good start while beating Afzalkhon Mahmudov 11-8, 11-5, 11-8.

Manush Shah maintained the tempo with a 13-11, 11-7, 11-5 victory over Ubaydullo Sultonov as India took a 2-0 lead.

Harmeet Desai applied finishing touches with an easy 11-1, 11-3, 11-5 win over Ibrokhim Ismoilzoda.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)