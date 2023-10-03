The Indian men's bridge has successfully clinched a win in the semifinal session one match of the men's team bridge event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday. In the semifinal session one game, India squared off against China and comfortably defeated them by 22-66. In the other semifinal game, Hong Kong clinched a 41-27 win against Japan. In the second session of the semifinal match of the men's team bridge event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, the Indian side played out a 22-22 tie with China.

The bridge men's team semi-finals will be a six-round contest. Session three of the men's team bridge semifinal will held later on Tuesday. Whereas, the fourth, five, and sixth sessions will be held on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, in the bridge qualification round at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, India qualified second for the men's team semi-finals with 278.93 points after 266 boards. Hong Kong China, China and Chinese Taipei claimed the other three semi-final spots.

However, the Indian women's and mixed teams failed to make their way into the bridge semi-finals. India finished seventh with 106.83 points in the women's bridge team event. The Indian mixed team scored 234.57 points, only 15.66 points shy of a semi-final berth, to finish fifth.

India'sAsian Games 2023 bridge squad:

Men's team: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani and Ajay Khare, Reserve 1: Kaustabh Bendre and Sayantan Kushari; Coach: Mr Joyjit Sensarma.

Mixed team: Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar and Sandeep Karmarkar, Reserve 1: Hema Deora and Rana Roy; Coach: Vinay Desai.

Women's team: Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Alka Kshirsagar, Bharti Dey, Kalpana Gurjar and Vidya Patel, Reserve 1: Richa Shriram and Meenal Thakur; Coach: Anal Shah.

The Indian contingent is currently placed in fourth place with 61 medals, which includes 13 gold, 24 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

