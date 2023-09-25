Indian shooter Vijayveer Sidhu could not finish among medal winners in the 25m rapid-fire pistol men's final shooting event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday and stood at the fourth position at the end of the competition. Sandhu had 21 points which took him out of the medal contention. The Indian rapid-fire pistol shooting trio of Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh secured a bronze medal in the 25m rapid-fire pistol team men's event. (Asian Games Medals Tally | Full Schedule - Sep 25)

The Indian trio had 1718 points. China won the gold with 1765 points and South Korea got the silver with 1734 points.

Earlier, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar secured a bronze medal in the men's 10 m air rifle event.

He ended in third position with a total of 228.8 points. The gold medal went to Lihao Sheng of China (253.3 points) and silver to South Korea's Hajun Park (251.3 points).

Aishwary beat compatriot Rudrranksh Patil in the shoot-off for bronze. The latter finished with 208.7 points at the fourth spot.

Advertisement

Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar, clinched gold in the Men's 10 m air rifle team shooting event.

They shattered China's world record of 1893.3 points set in August 2023.

South Korea won the silver medal with 1890.1 points and China got bronze with 1888.2 points.

India have so far won ten medals at the ongoing Asian Games, consisting of one gold, three silver, and six bronze.

Advertisement

The shooting events at the Asian Games Hangzhou will be held from September 24 to October 1. A total of 33 medal events will be taking place across rifle, pistol and shotgun categories at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

Olympian Manu Bhaker and former world champion Rudrankksh are some of the stars of the 33-member Indian contingent.

Indian men beat Malaysia, women lose to Uzbekistan

Indian teams had a mixed day on basketball court with men's team winning their match against Malaysia while women lost their encounter against Uzbekistan here on Monday. In the men's event, India's Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon caged 10 points and helped his side win by 20-16 against Malaysia in a Pool C match.

The men will now face Macao in their next group stage match on Wednesday.

In the women's category, India lost to Uzbekistan by 14-19 in a Pool A match.

Farangiz Jaliova and Anastasiya Tsoy contributed eight points each in victory for the Uzbeks.

India's Vaishnavi logged home nine points but failed to take her team across the finish line. The women's team will face world No. 1 China in their next group stage match.

With PTI inputs