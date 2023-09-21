After having a mixed day on September 21 at the Asian Games, India will look to better their performance on the next day at the continental event. The Indian men's football team on Thursday registered a 1-0 win over Bangladesh a Group A game while the Indian women's cricket team made it to the semi-final at the Asian Games 2023. Rowers also brought good news as two pairs advanced to the next round. On the other hand, the Indian women's football team lost 1-2 to Chinese Taipei in a Group B match at the continental event.

Here's India's full schedule at Asian Games on September 22 -

Rowing:

Semifinals - Men's single scull (M1X) - Balraj Panwar - 1:00 PM IST

Table Tennis:

Men's Preliminary - Group F - India vs Yemen - 9:30 AM IST

Women's Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore - 1:30 PM IST

Men's Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singalore - 3:30 PM IST

Volleyball:

Men's Cross Match - India vs Chinese Taipei - 12:00 PM IST

Fencing:

Men's Modern Pentathlon - Bonus Round - Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar - 1:30 PM IST

Sailing: (September 21-27) - 9AM IST onwards

Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

Men's Skiff - 49er-KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar

Women's Skiff - 49erFX-Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma

Mixed Dinghy - 470-Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara

Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon

Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur

Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite - Chitresh Tatha

Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6-Nethra Kumanan

Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17-Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan

Men's Windsurfer - RS: X-Eabad Ali

Men's Dinghy - ILCA7,-Vishnu Saravanan

Women's Windsurfer - RS: X-Ishwariya Ganesh