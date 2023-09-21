Asian Games 2023 September 22, Full Schedule Of All Indians In Action: Event Details, Timings Of Indian Athletes' Events
After having a mixed day on September 21 at the Asian Games, India will look to better their performance on the next day at the continental event
After having a mixed day on September 21 at the Asian Games, India will look to better their performance on the next day at the continental event. The Indian men's football team on Thursday registered a 1-0 win over Bangladesh a Group A game while the Indian women's cricket team made it to the semi-final at the Asian Games 2023. Rowers also brought good news as two pairs advanced to the next round. On the other hand, the Indian women's football team lost 1-2 to Chinese Taipei in a Group B match at the continental event.
Here's India's full schedule at Asian Games on September 22 -
Rowing:
Semifinals - Men's single scull (M1X) - Balraj Panwar - 1:00 PM IST
Table Tennis:
Men's Preliminary - Group F - India vs Yemen - 9:30 AM IST
Women's Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore - 1:30 PM IST
Men's Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singalore - 3:30 PM IST
Volleyball:
Men's Cross Match - India vs Chinese Taipei - 12:00 PM IST
Fencing:
Men's Modern Pentathlon - Bonus Round - Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar - 1:30 PM IST
Sailing: (September 21-27) - 9AM IST onwards
Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
Men's Skiff - 49er-KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar
Women's Skiff - 49erFX-Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma
Mixed Dinghy - 470-Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara
Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon
Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur
Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite - Chitresh Tatha
Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6-Nethra Kumanan
Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17-Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan
Men's Windsurfer - RS: X-Eabad Ali
Men's Dinghy - ILCA7,-Vishnu Saravanan
Women's Windsurfer - RS: X-Ishwariya Ganesh