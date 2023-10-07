Asian Games 2023 Schedule October 7 Saturday: Full List And Timing Of All Indians In Action
Asian Games Schedule October 7 Saturday: Full List Of Indians In Action:India are already on 95 medals at the Asian Games 2023. Seven more medals are assured - compound archery (3), kabaddi (2), men's cricket (1) and badminton (1). All the finals in these events will happen on Saturday. Apart from them, the Indian women's hockey team will also be in action. India would also expect the wrestler to bring home at least one gold medal from the Asian Games 2023. ( Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)
1. Archery
Aditi Gopichand Vs R Z Fadhly (INA) - Compound Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match - 06:10 IST
Jyothi Surekha Vennam Vs C. So (KOR) - Compound Women's Individual Gold Medal Match - 06:30 IST
Abhishek Verma Vs Ojas Deotale (IND) - Compound Men's Individual Gold Medal Match - 07:10 IST
2. Badminton
Satwik/Chirag Vs - Choi S/Kim W (KOR) Men's Doubles Final - 11:30 IST Onwards
3. Canoeing & Kayaking
Shubham Kewat & Hitesh Kewat - Men's Kayak Semifinal - 06:55 IST
Shubham Kewat & Hitesh Kewat - Men's Kayak Final (If Qualified) - 11:52 IST
4. Chess
Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa - Men's Team Round 9 - 12:30 IST
Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar - Women's Team Round 9 - 12:30 IST
5. Cricket
Men's Team Vs Afghanistan - Men's Cricket Gold Medal Match - 11:30 IST
6. Hockey
Women's Team Vs Japan - Women's Classification (3rd - 4th) - 13:30 IST
7. Ju-Jitsu
Uma Maheshwar Reddy Vs S. Suntra (THA) - Men 85kg Elimination Round of 32 to Victory Ceremony - 06:30 IST onwards
Kiran Kumari Vs K. Bayarmaa (MGL) - Women -63Kg Elimination Round of 16 to Victory Ceremony - 06:30 onwards
Amarjeet Singh Vs A. Bayarkhuu (MGL) - Men 85kg Elimination Round of 32 to Victory Ceremony - 06:30 IST onwards
8. Kabaddi
Women's Team Vs Chinese Taipei - Women's Kabaddi Finals - 07:00 IST
Men's Team Vs Iran - Men's Kabaddi Finals - 12:30 IST
9. Roller Skating
Greeshma & Samhitha - W Artistic Single Free Skating Long Program Finals - 08:30 IST
10. Soft Tennis
Raga Vs Ma Yue (CHN) - Women's Singles Quarterfinal & Victory Ceremony (If Qualified) - 07:30 IST onwards
Aniket Vs A. Y S Chang (TPE) - Men's Singles Second Stage & Victory Ceremony (If Qualified) - 7:30 IST onwards
11. Sport Climbing
Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque - W Individual Boulder Semi-final - 06:30 IST
Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque - W Individual Lead Semi-final - 10:50 IST
Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque - W Individual Boulder Final (If Qualified) - 16:05 IST
Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque - W Individual Lead Final (If Qualified)- 18:00 IST
12. Volleyball
Indian Team Vs Hong Kong - Women's Volleyball 9th to 10th Classification Match - 08:00 IST
13. Wrestling
Yash Vs C Chhoeun (CAM) - M 74kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) - 07:30 IST Onwards
Deepak Punia Vs M. Sharipov (BRN) - M 86 Kg FS Qualification Round to Final (Subject to Qualification) - 07:30 IST Onwards
Vicky Vs A. Yergali - M 97 Kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) - 07:30 IST Onwards
Sumit Vs A. Lazarev (KGZ) - Men's Freestyle 125Kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) - 07:30 IST Onwards