Asian Games Schedule October 7 Saturday: Full List Of Indians In Action:India are already on 95 medals at the Asian Games 2023. Seven more medals are assured - compound archery (3), kabaddi (2), men's cricket (1) and badminton (1). All the finals in these events will happen on Saturday. Apart from them, the Indian women's hockey team will also be in action. India would also expect the wrestler to bring home at least one gold medal from the Asian Games 2023. ( Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

1. Archery

Aditi Gopichand Vs R Z Fadhly (INA) - Compound Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match - 06:10 IST

Jyothi Surekha Vennam Vs C. So (KOR) - Compound Women's Individual Gold Medal Match - 06:30 IST

Abhishek Verma Vs Ojas Deotale (IND) - Compound Men's Individual Gold Medal Match - 07:10 IST

2. Badminton

Satwik/Chirag Vs - Choi S/Kim W (KOR) Men's Doubles Final - 11:30 IST Onwards

3. Canoeing & Kayaking

Shubham Kewat & Hitesh Kewat - Men's Kayak Semifinal - 06:55 IST

Shubham Kewat & Hitesh Kewat - Men's Kayak Final (If Qualified) - 11:52 IST

4. Chess

Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa - Men's Team Round 9 - 12:30 IST

Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar - Women's Team Round 9 - 12:30 IST

5. Cricket

Men's Team Vs Afghanistan - Men's Cricket Gold Medal Match - 11:30 IST

6. Hockey

Women's Team Vs Japan - Women's Classification (3rd - 4th) - 13:30 IST

7. Ju-Jitsu

Uma Maheshwar Reddy Vs S. Suntra (THA) - Men 85kg Elimination Round of 32 to Victory Ceremony - 06:30 IST onwards

Kiran Kumari Vs K. Bayarmaa (MGL) - Women -63Kg Elimination Round of 16 to Victory Ceremony - 06:30 onwards

Amarjeet Singh Vs A. Bayarkhuu (MGL) - Men 85kg Elimination Round of 32 to Victory Ceremony - 06:30 IST onwards

8. Kabaddi

Women's Team Vs Chinese Taipei - Women's Kabaddi Finals - 07:00 IST

Men's Team Vs Iran - Men's Kabaddi Finals - 12:30 IST

9. Roller Skating

Greeshma & Samhitha - W Artistic Single Free Skating Long Program Finals - 08:30 IST

10. Soft Tennis

Raga Vs Ma Yue (CHN) - Women's Singles Quarterfinal & Victory Ceremony (If Qualified) - 07:30 IST onwards

Aniket Vs A. Y S Chang (TPE) - Men's Singles Second Stage & Victory Ceremony (If Qualified) - 7:30 IST onwards

11. Sport Climbing

Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque - W Individual Boulder Semi-final - 06:30 IST

Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque - W Individual Lead Semi-final - 10:50 IST

Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque - W Individual Boulder Final (If Qualified) - 16:05 IST

Shivani Charak & Saniya Farooque - W Individual Lead Final (If Qualified)- 18:00 IST

12. Volleyball

Indian Team Vs Hong Kong - Women's Volleyball 9th to 10th Classification Match - 08:00 IST

13. Wrestling

Yash Vs C Chhoeun (CAM) - M 74kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) - 07:30 IST Onwards

Deepak Punia Vs M. Sharipov (BRN) - M 86 Kg FS Qualification Round to Final (Subject to Qualification) - 07:30 IST Onwards

Vicky Vs A. Yergali - M 97 Kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) - 07:30 IST Onwards

Sumit Vs A. Lazarev (KGZ) - Men's Freestyle 125Kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) - 07:30 IST Onwards