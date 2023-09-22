Indian rower Balraj Panwar qualified for Final A of the men's single sculls at the Asian Games 2023 on Friday. The 24-year-old Panwar finished third with a timing of 7:22:22 in the semifinal F A/B2 to make the cut for the medal race. There are multiple finals in rowing. However, top three rowers in the Final A will win medals.(Asian Games medals tally)

The Indian men's quadruple sculls team, men's lightweight double sculls category, men's double sculls, coxed eight, coxless pair, coxless four in men's section, and coxless four, coxed eight in women's team have all made the finals in the rowing events.

Great News from #Rowing Team at #AsianGames2022



Balraj Panwar representing in the Men's Single Sculls SF A/B2 qualifies for the final A by finishing rd with a timing of 7:22:22.



Congratulations & all the best champ!#Cheer4India#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/aDCHwET2nu — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian men's table tennis team began its campaign on a winning note, registering a facile 3-0 victory over Yemen in the Asian Games on Friday. Veteran Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai made short work of their Yemenese opponents to notch similar straight game victories.

Sathiyan set the ball rolling as he defeated Ali Omar Ahmed 11-3 11-2 11-6 in 14 minutes. The 41-year-old Sharath, playing his last Asian Games, then beat Ebrahim Abdulhakim Mohamm Gubran 11-3 11-4 11-6 to double India's lead.

The country's top-ranked player Harmeet sealed the tie with an 11-1, 11-1, 11-7 win over Magd Ahmed Ali Aldhubhani.

The Indian men's team will take on Singapore in its second Pool F match later in the day. The Indian women's team will also open its campaign with a Pool F fixture against Singapore.