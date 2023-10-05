The Indian contingent are slowly moving towards the impressive 100-medal mark at Asian Games 2023 and the athletes will have a brilliant chance to add to their tally on Friday (October 6). The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian cricket team will be in action against Bangladesh in the men's cricket semifinal and a win can potentially set up a gold medal match against Pakistan. The men's hockey team will also have a chance to win gold as they take on Japan in the summit clash. Archery, Badminton and Wrestling will feature top Indian athletes who will be looking to add to their glory.

Here's the full schedule for Indian athletes at Asian Games 2023 on October 6 -

Archery

Ankita, Bhajan & Simranjeet Vs Japan - Recurve Women's team Quarter Final – 06:35 IST

Ankita, Bhajan& Simranjeet Vs TBD - Recurve Women's team Semi Final (If Qualified) – 07:50 IST Onwards

Ankita, Bhajan & Simranjeet Vs TBD - Recurve Women's team Bronze Medal (If Qualified) – 08:40 IST Onwards

Ankita, Bhajan & Simranjeet Vs TBD - Recurve Women's team Gold Medal (If Qualified) – 09:05 IST Onwards

Atanu, Dhiraj & Tushar Vs Mongolia - Recurve Men's team Quarter Final – 11:50 IST

Atanu, Dhiraj & Tushar Vs TBD - Recurve Men's team Semi Final (If Qualified) – 12:40 IST

Atanu, Dhiraj & Tushar Vs TBD - Recurve Men's team Bronze Medal (If Qualified) – 13:30 IST Onwards

Atanu, Dhiraj & Tushar Vs TBD - Recurve Men's team Gold Medal (If Qualified) – 13:55 IST Onwards

Badminton

HS Prannoy Vs L S Feng (CHN) - Men's Singles Semi Final – 06:30 IST Onwards

Satwik/Chirag Vs Aaron/Chia (MAS) - Men's Doubles Semi Final – 06:30 IST Onwards

Bridge

Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare Vs Hong Kong- Men Team Final rounds 4 - 06:30 IST

Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare Vs Hong Kong- Men Team Final rounds 5 - 11:20 IST

Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare Vs Hong Kong- Men Team Final rounds 6 – 14:10 IST

Chess

Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men's Team Round 8 – 12:30 IST

Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women's Team Round 8 – 12:30 IST

Cricket

Men's Team Vs Bangladesh – Men's Cricket Semi Final – 06:30 IST

Equestrian

Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual competition 1 – 06:30 IST

Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual Final competition 2 (If Qualified) – 12:30 IST

Hockey

Men's Team Vs Japan – Men's Hockey - final – 16:00 IST

Ju-Jitsu

Anupama Swain Vs Jie (CHN) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST Onwards

Rohini Kalam Vs Asma (UAE) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST Onwards

Angitha Shyaju Vs Gaeun (KOR) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST Onwards

Nikita Chaudhary Vs Udval (MGL) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST Onwards

Anupama Swain Vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST Onwards

Rohini Kalam Vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST Onwards

Angitha Shyaju Vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST Onwards

Nikita Chaudhary Vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST Onwards

Kayaking & Canoeing

Vishal Kewat - M C1 Semi-Final – 06:30 IST

Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Semi Final – 07:16 IST

Vishal Kewat - M C1 Final (If Qualified) – 11:30 IST

Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Final (If Qualified) – 12:01 IST

Kabaddi

Women's Team Vs Nepal - Women's Kabaddi Semi-Finals - 07:00 IST

Men's Team Vs Pakistan – Men's Kabaddi Semi-Finals – 12:30 IST

Roller Skating

Greeshma & Samhitha – W Artistic Single Free Skating Short Program Finals - 11:30 IST

Sepaktakraw

Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam Vs Myanmar - Men's Regu Group Stage (Match 3) – 06:30 IST

Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam Vs TBD - Men's Regu Semi Final (If Qualified) – 11:30 IST Onwards

Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam Vs Vietnam - Women's Regu Semi Final (If Qualified) – 13:00 IST Onwards

Soft Tennis

Aadhya Vs M Lee (KOR) – Women's Singles Preliminary Round – 07:30 IST

Raga Vs Mengchoung (CAM) - Women's Singles Preliminary Round – 10:45 IST

Aadhya Vs S T Lo (TPE) – Women's Singles Preliminary Round - 12:15 IST

Jay Vs M Alibasa (INA) - Men's Singles Preliminary Round – 12:45 IST

Raga Vs TMH Nguyen (VIE) - Women's Singles Preliminary Round – 13:00 IST

Aniket Vs A. Moralde (PHI) - Men's Singles Preliminary Round – 13:45 IST

Jay Vs Y H Chen (TPE) - Men's Singles Preliminary Round – 14:30 IST

Aniket Vs N Q Nguyen (VIE) - Men's Singles Preliminary Round – 16:00 IST

Sport Climbing

Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath & Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder Semi-final – 06:30 IST

Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath & Aman Verma – M Individual Lead Semi Final – 10:50 IST

Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath & Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder & Lead final (If Qualified) – 16:05 IST Onwards

Volleyball

Indian Team Vs Mongolia – Women's Volleyball 9th to 12th Classification Match – 08:00 IST

Wrestling

Aman Vs S Kim (KOR) – M 57kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards

Sonam Vs S. Chand (NEP) – W 62 Kg WW Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards

Bajrang Vs R. Tubog (PHI) – M 65 Kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards

Kiran Vs TBD – W 76kg WW Quarter Final to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards

Radhika Vs TBD – W 68 kg WW Quarter Final to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards