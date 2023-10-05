Asian Games 2023 October 6 Schedule: Indians In Action, Events And Timing
Asian Games 2023 Schedule: India will be hoping to add to their medals tally on October 6.
The Indian contingent are slowly moving towards the impressive 100-medal mark at Asian Games 2023 and the athletes will have a brilliant chance to add to their tally on Friday (October 6). The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian cricket team will be in action against Bangladesh in the men's cricket semifinal and a win can potentially set up a gold medal match against Pakistan. The men's hockey team will also have a chance to win gold as they take on Japan in the summit clash. Archery, Badminton and Wrestling will feature top Indian athletes who will be looking to add to their glory.
Here's the full schedule for Indian athletes at Asian Games 2023 on October 6 -
Archery
Ankita, Bhajan & Simranjeet Vs Japan - Recurve Women's team Quarter Final – 06:35 IST
Ankita, Bhajan& Simranjeet Vs TBD - Recurve Women's team Semi Final (If Qualified) – 07:50 IST Onwards
Ankita, Bhajan & Simranjeet Vs TBD - Recurve Women's team Bronze Medal (If Qualified) – 08:40 IST Onwards
Ankita, Bhajan & Simranjeet Vs TBD - Recurve Women's team Gold Medal (If Qualified) – 09:05 IST Onwards
Atanu, Dhiraj & Tushar Vs Mongolia - Recurve Men's team Quarter Final – 11:50 IST
Atanu, Dhiraj & Tushar Vs TBD - Recurve Men's team Semi Final (If Qualified) – 12:40 IST
Atanu, Dhiraj & Tushar Vs TBD - Recurve Men's team Bronze Medal (If Qualified) – 13:30 IST Onwards
Atanu, Dhiraj & Tushar Vs TBD - Recurve Men's team Gold Medal (If Qualified) – 13:55 IST Onwards
Badminton
HS Prannoy Vs L S Feng (CHN) - Men's Singles Semi Final – 06:30 IST Onwards
Satwik/Chirag Vs Aaron/Chia (MAS) - Men's Doubles Semi Final – 06:30 IST Onwards
Bridge
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare Vs Hong Kong- Men Team Final rounds 4 - 06:30 IST
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare Vs Hong Kong- Men Team Final rounds 5 - 11:20 IST
Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare Vs Hong Kong- Men Team Final rounds 6 – 14:10 IST
Chess
Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men's Team Round 8 – 12:30 IST
Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women's Team Round 8 – 12:30 IST
Cricket
Men's Team Vs Bangladesh – Men's Cricket Semi Final – 06:30 IST
Equestrian
Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual competition 1 – 06:30 IST
Yash Nensee – Jumping Individual Final competition 2 (If Qualified) – 12:30 IST
Hockey
Men's Team Vs Japan – Men's Hockey - final – 16:00 IST
Ju-Jitsu
Anupama Swain Vs Jie (CHN) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST Onwards
Rohini Kalam Vs Asma (UAE) - W - 52kg Round of 16 - 06:30 IST Onwards
Angitha Shyaju Vs Gaeun (KOR) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST Onwards
Nikita Chaudhary Vs Udval (MGL) - W - 57kg Round of 32 - 06:30 IST Onwards
Anupama Swain Vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST Onwards
Rohini Kalam Vs TBD - W - 52kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST Onwards
Angitha Shyaju Vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST Onwards
Nikita Chaudhary Vs TBD - W - 57kg Qualification to Victory Ceremony - 12:30 IST Onwards
Kayaking & Canoeing
Vishal Kewat - M C1 Semi-Final – 06:30 IST
Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Semi Final – 07:16 IST
Vishal Kewat - M C1 Final (If Qualified) – 11:30 IST
Shikha Chouhan – W K1 Final (If Qualified) – 12:01 IST
Kabaddi
Women's Team Vs Nepal - Women's Kabaddi Semi-Finals - 07:00 IST
Men's Team Vs Pakistan – Men's Kabaddi Semi-Finals – 12:30 IST
Roller Skating
Greeshma & Samhitha – W Artistic Single Free Skating Short Program Finals - 11:30 IST
Sepaktakraw
Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam Vs Myanmar - Men's Regu Group Stage (Match 3) – 06:30 IST
Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam Vs TBD - Men's Regu Semi Final (If Qualified) – 11:30 IST Onwards
Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam Vs Vietnam - Women's Regu Semi Final (If Qualified) – 13:00 IST Onwards
Soft Tennis
Aadhya Vs M Lee (KOR) – Women's Singles Preliminary Round – 07:30 IST
Raga Vs Mengchoung (CAM) - Women's Singles Preliminary Round – 10:45 IST
Aadhya Vs S T Lo (TPE) – Women's Singles Preliminary Round - 12:15 IST
Jay Vs M Alibasa (INA) - Men's Singles Preliminary Round – 12:45 IST
Raga Vs TMH Nguyen (VIE) - Women's Singles Preliminary Round – 13:00 IST
Aniket Vs A. Moralde (PHI) - Men's Singles Preliminary Round – 13:45 IST
Jay Vs Y H Chen (TPE) - Men's Singles Preliminary Round – 14:30 IST
Aniket Vs N Q Nguyen (VIE) - Men's Singles Preliminary Round – 16:00 IST
Sport Climbing
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath & Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder Semi-final – 06:30 IST
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath & Aman Verma – M Individual Lead Semi Final – 10:50 IST
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath & Aman Verma – M Individual Boulder & Lead final (If Qualified) – 16:05 IST Onwards
Volleyball
Indian Team Vs Mongolia – Women's Volleyball 9th to 12th Classification Match – 08:00 IST
Wrestling
Aman Vs S Kim (KOR) – M 57kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards
Sonam Vs S. Chand (NEP) – W 62 Kg WW Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards
Bajrang Vs R. Tubog (PHI) – M 65 Kg FS Round of 16 to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards
Kiran Vs TBD – W 76kg WW Quarter Final to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards
Radhika Vs TBD – W 68 kg WW Quarter Final to Final (Subject to Qualification) – 07:30 IST Onwards