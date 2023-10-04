India have already surpassed their best-ever medals tally at the Asian Games but the athletes will be looking to inch closer to the impressive 100-medal mark on Thursday (October 5). A Belliappa and Man Singh will be in action during the Men's Marathon and medals in the event will be the perfect way to finish a marvelous campaign in athletics at Asian Games 2023. The wrestling campaign also continues with multiple wrestlers vying for medals while the archery will see two Indian teams looking to qualify for the medal rounds. Veteran squash player Saurav Ghosal will also feature in the singles final.

Here's the full schedule for Indian athletes at Asian Games 2023 on October 5 -

MEDAL EVENTS

4:30 am: Athletics - A Belliappa and Man Singh in the Men's Marathon.

6:10 am: Archery - Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur vs Hong Kong in women's team quarterfinals. Followed by medal rounds.

6:30 am onwards: Bridge - Men's team final.

7:30 am onwards: Wrestling - Antim vs Jasmina Immaeva in women's 53kg round of 16 match. Followed by medal rounds.

Narinder Cheema vs Lee Seyeol (South Korea) in women's 97kg Greco-Roman quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

Mansi vs TBD in women's freestyle 57kg quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

Pooja Gehlot vs Manlika Esati (Thailand) in women's freestyle 50kg round of 17. Followed by medal rounds.

Naveen vs TBD in men's Greco-Roman 130kg quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

11:30 am: Squash - Haridner Pal Sandhu and Dilipa Pallikal vs Malaysia mixed doubles final.

12:15 pm: Archery - Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Samadhan Jawkar vs Bhutan in men's team quarterfinals. Followed by medal rounds.

2:30 pm: Squash - Saurav Ghosal vs Ng Eain Yow (Malaysia) in men's singles final.

OTHER EVENTS

6:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Thailand in men's regu group match.

6:30 am: Roller skating - Shreyasi Joshi and Merlin Arpoudam in women's inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run.

After 6.30 am: Ju-Jitsu - Kamal Singh vs Shyhberdi Rahmanov in men's 62kg round of 32.

Tarun Yadav vs Can van Thang (Vietnam) in men's 62kg round of 32 match.

Navya Pandey vs Odgerel Batbayar (Mongolia) in women's 48kg round of 32 match.

Anwesha Deb vs Wu Guanshan (China) in women's 48kg round of 16 match.

6:50 am: Badminton - PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao (China) in women's singles quarterfinals.

7:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Vietnam in women's regu group match.

7:30 am onwards: Soft tennis - Chirag Patel and Raga Sri; Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari in mixed doubles group matches.

7:50 am: Badminton - HS Prannoy vs Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia) in men's singles quarterfinals.

8 am: Kabaddi - India vs Chinese Taipei in men's group match.

11:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Philippines in men's regu group match.

11:30 am: Roller skating - Jinesh Nanal and Vishvesh Patil in men's inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run.

12:30 pm: Sepaktakraw - India vs China in women's regu group match.

12:30 pm onwards: Chess - Men's team round 7.

1:30 pm: Hockey - India vs China women's semfinals.

1:30 pm: Kabaddi - India vs Japan in men's group match.

2:30 pm: Badminton - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs JJ Nge and Johann P (Singapore) in men's doubles quarterfinals.