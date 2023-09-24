India will be having a great chance to bag a gold medal on Monday as the women's cricket team will be playing against Sri Lanka in the final at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. The Smriti Mandhana-led side routed Bangladesh to book a final spot for itself. Apart from cricket, Indian athletes will begin their campaign in tennis and wushu. There will be some medal prospects in shooting as well as multiple Indian shooters will be in action in various categories. The performance in rowing was quite impressive on Sunday and Thanjam Priya Devi and Rukmani will be looking for a medal in the W8+ final.

(Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 25 start?

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 25 will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 25 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 25 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 25 be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 25 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on September 25 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on September 25 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)