Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming: India start their campaign in table tennis and fencing.
The Indian contingent has been enjoying a mixed run of form at the Asian Games 2023 with the women's cricket team reaching the semifinals and the men's football team registering their first win by beating Bangladesh. The rowers also performed brilliantly as a number of athletes reached the final in their respective disciplines. However, the women's football team were unable to beat Chinese Taipei. On Friday, India will start their campaign in table tennis with stalwarts like Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal in action. Indian athletes will also take part in volleyball, rowing as well as fencing.
Here's India's full schedule at Asian Games on September 22 -
Rowing:
Semifinals - Men's single scull (M1X) - Balraj Panwar - 1:00 PM IST
Table Tennis:
Men's Preliminary - Group F - India vs Yemen - 9:30 AM IST
Women's Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore - 1:30 PM IST
Men's Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singalore - 3:30 PM IST
Volleyball:
Men's Cross Match - India vs Chinese Taipei - 12:00 PM IST
Fencing:
Men's Modern Pentathlon - Bonus Round - Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar - 1:30 PM IST
Sailing: (September 21-27) - 9AM IST onwards
Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil- Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
Men's Skiff - 49er- KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar
Women's Skiff - 49erFX- Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma
Mixed Dinghy - 470- Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara
Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon
Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur
Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite - Chitresh Tatha
Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6-Nethra Kumanan
Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17- Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan
Men's Windsurfer - RS: X- Eabad Ali
Men's Dinghy - ILCA7,- Vishnu Saravanan
Women's Windsurfer - RS: X- Ishwariya Ganesh
When will the Asian Games action on September 22 take place?
The Asian Games action on September 22 will start from 6:30 am.
Where will the Asian Games action on September 22 take place?
The Asian Games action on September 22 will take place in Hangzhou, China.
Where can I watch the Asian Games 2023 football match on TV and online?
The Asian Games 2023 will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and LIVE streaming will be available on SonyLIV.