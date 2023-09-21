The Indian contingent has been enjoying a mixed run of form at the Asian Games 2023 with the women's cricket team reaching the semifinals and the men's football team registering their first win by beating Bangladesh. The rowers also performed brilliantly as a number of athletes reached the final in their respective disciplines. However, the women's football team were unable to beat Chinese Taipei. On Friday, India will start their campaign in table tennis with stalwarts like Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal in action. Indian athletes will also take part in volleyball, rowing as well as fencing.

Here's India's full schedule at Asian Games on September 22 -

Rowing:

Semifinals - Men's single scull (M1X) - Balraj Panwar - 1:00 PM IST

Table Tennis:

Men's Preliminary - Group F - India vs Yemen - 9:30 AM IST

Women's Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singapore - 1:30 PM IST

Men's Preliminary - Group F - India vs Singalore - 3:30 PM IST

Volleyball:

Men's Cross Match - India vs Chinese Taipei - 12:00 PM IST

Fencing:

Men's Modern Pentathlon - Bonus Round - Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar - 1:30 PM IST

Sailing: (September 21-27) - 9AM IST onwards

Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil- Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

Men's Skiff - 49er- KC Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar

Women's Skiff - 49erFX- Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma

Mixed Dinghy - 470- Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara

Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4- Adhvait Menon

Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4- Neha Thakur

Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite - Chitresh Tatha

Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6-Nethra Kumanan

Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17- Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan

Men's Windsurfer - RS: X- Eabad Ali

Men's Dinghy - ILCA7,- Vishnu Saravanan

Women's Windsurfer - RS: X- Ishwariya Ganesh

When will the Asian Games action on September 22 take place?

The Asian Games action on September 22 will start from 6:30 am.

Where will the Asian Games action on September 22 take place?

The Asian Games action on September 22 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where can I watch the Asian Games 2023 football match on TV and online?

The Asian Games 2023 will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and LIVE streaming will be available on SonyLIV.