The Indian contingent will be aiming to continue with their momentum in men's volleyball while good starts in two other disciplines will be in focus as the second day of Asian Games action in Hangzhou comes on Wednesday. "After a grand beginning today, get ready for another exciting day of #AsianGames Check out tomorrow's schedule & catch a sneak peek of the teams who will be in ACTION The teams need your support, don't forget to #Cheer4India #HallaBol #BharatJeetega #BharatAtAG," posted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

Indian men's volleyball team will play South Korea in their next Pool C game on Wednesday. It kickstarted their Asian Games campaign with a massive 3-0 win over Cambodia in their Pool C match at CXC Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The Indian rowing contingent will also start its campaign on Wednesday, participating in Heat events under different categories like women lightweight double scull, men lightweight double scull, women double scull, men double scull, women coxless four, men coxless pair etc. Players like Kiran, Anshika Bharti, Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh, Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani etc. will be in action.

India's modern penthalon player Mayank Chapekar will also start his campaign in the discipline, playing fencing round-robin qualifier. It consists of five disciplines: swimming, fencing, horse riding (show jumping), pistol shooting and running.

When will the Asian Games action on September 20 take place?

The Asian Games action on September 20 will start from 6:30 am.

Where will the Asian Games action on September 20 take place?

The Asian Games action on September 20 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where can I watch the India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match on TV and online?

The Asian Games 2023 will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and LIVE streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

With ANI inputs