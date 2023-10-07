Asian Games 2023: Final Sport-Wise List Of Medals India Won In Hangzhou
Final sport-wise list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 -
With the aim of crossing the 100-medal mark in the 2023 Asian Games, the Indian contingent fired on all cylinders, right from day 1. Shooters and rowers helped the nation open its medal account in the Hangzhou Games while the Indian women's cricket team delivered a historic gold medal by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. However, India's first gold medal came in shooting in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event. The trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar got India the top podium spot with a World Record effort. (Asian Games Medals Tally)
Shooting: 22 Medals - 7 Gold, 9 Silver, 6 Bronze
Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal in Women's 10m air rifle team - Silver
Ramita Jindal in Women's 10m air rifle- Bronze
Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men's 10m air rifle team - Gold
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men's 10m air rifle - Bronze
Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team - Bronze
Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra, Women's 25m Rifle 3 Positions Team - Silver
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Women's 25m Pistol Team - Gold
Sift Kaur Samra, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions - Gold
Ashi Chouksey, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions - Bronze
Angad, Gurjoat & Anant Jeet, Men's Skeet Team - Bronze
Esha Singh, Women's 25m Pistol Individual - Silver
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Men's Skeet Individual - Silver
Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal, Men's 10m Air Pistol Team - Gold
Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol Subbaraju, Women's 10m Air Pistol Team - Silver
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran, Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team - Gold
Palak, Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual Final - Gold
Esha Singh, Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual Final - Silver
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual Final - Silver
Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event - Silver
Zoravar Singh, Kynan Darius Chenai and Prithviraj Tondaiman, Men's Trap Team - Gold
Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak, Women's Trap Team - Silver
Kynan Darius Chenai, Men's Trap-50 Individual -Bronze
Rowing: 5 Medals - 2 Silver, 3 Bronze
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's lightweight double sculls - Silver
Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ran in Men's pair - Bronze
Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetesh Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, DU Pande in Men's eight - Silver
Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish in Men's four - Bronze
Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh in Men's quadruple - Bronze
Cricket: 2 Gold Medals
Indian cricket team in women's T20I cricket - Gold
Indian cricket team in men's T20I cricket- Gold
Sailing: 3 Medals - 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Neha Thakur in Sailing, Women's Dinghy ILCA4 - Silver
Eabad Ali in Sailing, Men's Windsurfer RS:X - Bronze
Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Sailing ILCA7 - Bronze
Equestrian: 2 Medals - 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Anush, Hriday, Divyakriti and Sudipti in Team Dressage Equestrian - Gold
Anush Agarwalla, Equestrian Individual Dressage - Bronze
Wushu: 1 Silver Medal
Roshibina Devi in Women's 60kg - Silver
Tennis: 2 Medals - 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna, Mixed Doubles - Gold
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni, Men's Doubles - Silver
Squash: 5 Medals - 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu - Gold
Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa and Tanvi Khanna, Women's Team Squash - Bronze
Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Mixed Doubles Squash - Bronze
Dipika Pallikal, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu, Mixed Doubles- Gold
Saurav Ghosal, men's singles- Silver
Athletics: 29 Medals - 6 Gold, 14 Silver, 9 Bronze
Kartik Kumar, Men's 10000m - Silver
Gulveer Singh, Men's 10000m - Bronze
Kiran Baliyan, Women's Shot put - Bronze
Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men's Shout put - Gold
Avinash Sable, 3000m Men's Steeplechase - Gold
Harmilan Bains, Women's 1500m - Silver
Ajay Kumar Saroj, Men's 1500m - Silver
Jinson Johnson, Men's 1500m - Bronze
Murali Sreesankar, Long jump - Silver
Nandidi Agasara, Women's Heptathlon - Bronze
Seema Punia, Women's Discus Throw - Bronze
Jyothi Yarraji, Women's 100m Hurdles - Silver
4x400m mixed relay - Silver
Ancy Sojan Edappilly, Women's long jump- Silver
Parul Chaudhary, Women's 3000m steeplechase- Silver
Priti Lamba, Women's 3000m steeplechase- Bronze
Parul Chaudhary, Women's 5000m- Gold
Annu Rani, Women's Javelin Throw- Gold
Mohammed Afsal, Men's 800m- Silver
Tejaswin Shankar, Men's Decathlon- Silver
Vithya Ramraj, Women's 400m Hurdles - Bronze
Praveen Chithravel, Men's Triple Jump - Bronze
Ram Baboo and Manju Rani, Mixed Team 35km Race Walk - Bronze
Women's 4x400m relay team:Silver
Avinash Sable, men's 5000m: Silver
Harmilan Bains, women's 800m: Silver
Neeraj Chopra, men's javelin throw:Gold
Kishore Jena, men's javelin throw:Silver
Men's 4x400m relay team:Gold
Golf: 1 Silver Medal
Aditi Ashok, Women's Individual Event - Silver
Boxing: 5 Medals - 1 Silver, 4 Bronze
Nikhat Zareen, Women's 50kg Semi-final - Bronze
Preeti, Women's 54kg semi-final - Bronze
Narender, Men's Boxing +92kg - Bronze
Parveen Hooda, Women's Boing 57kg - Bronze
Lovlina Borgohain, Women's 75kg -Silver
Badminton: 3 Medals - 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Men's Team - Silver
Men's Singles, HS Prannoy - Bronze
Men's Doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty -Gold
Roller Skating: 2 Bronze Medals
Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj, Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Team - Bronze
Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, and Vikrant Ingale, Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Team - Bronze
Table Tennis: 1 Bronze Medal
Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, Women's Doubles Table Tennis -Bronze
Canoe: 1 Bronze Medal
Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam, Men's Canoe Double 1000m - Bronze
Archery: 9 Medals - 5 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze
Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha, Mixed Team Compound Final - Gold
Jyothi Surekha Venna, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur, Women's Compound Team Final -Gold
Ojas Pravin Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Mixed team compound - Gold
Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur, Women's Team Recurve - Bronze
Atanu, Dhiraj and Tushar, Men's Team Recurve - Silver
Aditi Gopichand Swami, Women's Compound Individual - Bronze
Jyothi Vennam, Women's Compound Individual - Gold
Ojas Pravin Dotale, Men's Compound Individual - Gold
Abhishek Verma, Men's Compound Individual - Silver
Wrestling: 6 Medals - 1 Silver, 5 Bronze Medals
Sunil Kumar, greco-roman wrestling - Bronze
Antim Panghal, women's wrestling - Bronze
Sonam, women's wrestling - Bronze
Aman, men's wrestling - Bronze
Kiran, women's wrestling - Bronze
Deepak Punia, men's wrestling - Silver
Sepaktakraw: 1 Bronze Medal
Indian Women's Regu Team - Bronze
Bridge: 1 Silver medal
Indian Men's Team - Silver
Hockey: 2 Medals - 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Indian Men's Team - Gold
Indian Women's Team -Bronze
Kabaddi: 2 Gold Medals
Indian women's Team - Gold
Indian men's team- Gold