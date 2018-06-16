 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi Misses Penalty As Iceland Hold Argentina For Famous Draw

Updated: 16 June 2018 21:30 IST

Lionel Messi is yet to win a major international tournament and time is running out with his 31st birthday looming.

World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi Misses Penalty As Iceland Hold Argentina For Famous Draw
Lionel Messi blew a glorious chance after missing a penalty for Argentina © AFP

Argentina were held to a draw by World Cup debutants Iceland on Saturday, with Lionel Messi blowing a gilt-edged opportunity for victory when he missed a penalty. Sergio Aguero scored an eye-catching opener for the two-time world champions in the 19th minute but it was almost immediately cancelled out by Alfred Finnbogason, whose team then held on in the face of immense pressure. It was a major embarrassment for Argentina and raises questions about their ability to claim football's biggest prize for the first time since 1986. As Diego Maradona looked on at Moscow's Spartak stadium, Messi also failed to respond to his rival Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick for Portugal against Spain a day earlier.

Messi is yet to win a major international tournament and time is running out with his 31st birthday looming.

While the result was not on the scale of that Iceland produced to eliminate England from Euro 2016, it was a major boost for the tiny nation, who retain hopes of advancing from a group that also includes Nigeria and Croatia.

The island nation of 330,000 is the smallest country to ever qualify for the finals but emphatically showed they can mix it with the heavyweights.

In front of a raucous crowd at the 45,000-capacity venue, Iceland launched into some early physical challenges and rattled Argentina.

They hit on the counter and gave Argentina a scare when Bjorn Sigurdarson pounced on a loose ball only to rifle his shot just wide of the post.

Aguero settled Argentine nerves in the 19th minute when he latched onto Marcos Rojo's pass in the box, turned and hammered home with his left foot.

True to form, Iceland fought back and Finnbogason netted the equaliser four minutes later, pouncing when Argentine keeper Wilfredo Caballero parried away Gylfi Sigurdsson's shot for a classic poacher's goal.

Argentina continued to press but Messi was subdued in the face of muscular Icelandic defence and the teams went into the break on even terms.

Messi looked furious as he led his team out for the second half but the Argentines still struggled to dominate.

They appeared to have secured a breakthrough when Polish referee Szymon Marciniak pointed to the spot after Rurik Gislason brought Messi down in the 63rd minute.

Messi stepped up for the kick but Hannes Halldorsson guessed correctly and palmed away the Argentine skipper's side-footed effort.

His free-kick in the final moments of the game was deflected off the Iceland wall and the Barcelona talisman trudged off the pitch dejected.

Argentina must regroup before facing Croatia on Nizhny Novgorod on June 21, while Iceland face Nigeria in Volgograd on June 22.

Comments
Topics : Argentina Iceland Argentina vs Iceland, Match 6 2018 FIFA World Cup Lionel Messi Sergio Aguero Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Argentina were held to a draw by World Cup debutants Iceland
  • Lionel Messi missed a penalty that could have won Argentina the match
  • Sergio Aguero scored a brilliant opener for the 2-time world champions
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi Misses Penalty As Iceland Hold Argentina For Famous Draw
World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi Misses Penalty As Iceland Hold Argentina For Famous Draw
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland Live Football Score: Messi Misses Penalty As Iceland Hold Argentina To 1-1 Draw
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland Live Football Score: Messi Misses Penalty As Iceland Hold Argentina To 1-1 Draw
World Cup 2018: Neymar Ends World
World Cup 2018: Neymar Ends World's Greatest Player Debate, Says "I Am The Best"
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland: Lionel Messi-Led Argentina Look To Make Early Statement
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland: Lionel Messi-Led Argentina Look To Make Early Statement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.