World Cup 2018: Paul Pogba Uncertain About His France Future

Star French midfielder Paul Pogba showed uncertainty over his future with the national team as he insisted that there might be better young prospects to pick-up from in future for the FIFA World Cup . The Manchester United player, who is just 25-year-old also said he is realistic and might not get a call-up to represent his country in the future. However, Pogba has been the key for France in both their wins. He scored the winning goal from a long-range effort that gave his side a win over Australia in their opening fixture of the marquee football tournament.

Pogba had a difficult season in the English Premier League (EPL), where he was criticized and at times and left out of the starting XI by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. He has also been a target for the French press, who had also called for him to be dropped from the starting XI for his country. He admitted that the nature of football with new players always pressing for a place in the team means he cannot take anything for granted.

"This might be my last World Cup," said the midfielder.

"I am realistic. We don't know if I will be called up and maybe other players will be better than me," he added.

Pogba made his international debut in 2013 and was named the best young player in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and he made it plain that he has no intention of turning his back on international football.

"I hope that I will be able to play in more (World Cups), I have already had the chance to play in two and some players can only dream of playing in just one," he concluded.

(With IANS inputs)