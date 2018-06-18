 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah Declared Fit For Egypt But Russia Confident They Can Stop Him

Updated: 18 June 2018 23:38 IST

Mohamed Salah has been declared fit ahead of Egypt's crunch game against Russia and coach Hector Cuper is optimistic his star striker will play

World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah Declared Fit For Egypt But Russia Confident They Can Stop Him
Egypt coach Hector Cuper is optimistic Mohamed Salah will play © AFP

Mohamed Salah has been declared fit ahead of Egypt's crunch game against Russia on Tuesday and coach Hector Cuper is optimistic his star striker will play. But Russia boss Stanislav Cherchesov believes the World Cup hosts have figured out a way to rein Salah in when the two sides meet in Saint Petersburg. Salah has scored 44 goals in a sensational first season for Liverpool and is keen to make his debut after missing the Pharaohs' 1-0 opening game loss to Uruguay with a shoulder injury.

"Salah is fit," Cuper said on Monday. "We always carry out a last physical test before naming the line-up.

"Today we will have a test for him to see how he is. I hope he will be fit to play, I'm sure he will be able to play. He is a central piece in our team."

Cherchesov, however, says Russia have a plan to thwart Salah, even if he is available.

"The level he will be playing at only he and his coach knows but we have a mission and we will accomplish the mission," Cherchesov said.

"I trust in my team, I believe in my players and I will give you a simple answer: we are ready to do this and we will do this."

The bold promise highlights a new swagger that had been missing from the host nation's team for much of the past year.

Russia's convincing win over the Saudis was preceded by a seven-match winless streak and a spate of injuries that wiped out almost the entire defensive line.

But the men in red are now on the cusp of making their first knockout stage of a World Cup in post-Soviet history.

The achievement would be a huge relief for both players and Russians who worried about being humiliated on the world's biggest sporting stage.

Standing in their way could be Salah, but his availability has been a headache for Egypt ever since he injured his shoulder during a tussle with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during the Champions League final last month.

Ramos was accused of deliberately hurting Salah and it has been suggested opponents could target him again, particularly if his shoulder is not fully healed.

"I saw only that Ramos was holding the cup," Cherchesov said. "He did not do this on purpose, this is a contact sport, and as I understand it nobody injures people from other teams on purpose.

"Salah will get better and bring happiness to fans of Egypt. Players like him only make tournaments better."

Russia's veteran goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev said he would rather focus on winning than any particular opposing player.

"Would I prefer to see Salah play or not? I do not even know how to respond," said Akinfeev. "I would prefer to see my team win."

Meanwhile, Russia's early success has seen the number of Russians who say they will follow football rise from 52 percent to 64 percent, according to one poll.

Comments
Topics : Egypt Russia Mohamed Salah 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Russia vs Egypt, Match 17
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mohamed Salah has been declared fit ahead of Egypt's crunch game
  • I hope he will be fit to play, said Cuper
  • I trust in my team, I believe in my players, said Cuper
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah Declared Fit For Egypt But Russia Confident They Can Stop Him
World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah Declared Fit For Egypt But Russia Confident They Can Stop Him
FIFA World Cup, Russia vs Egypt: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
FIFA World Cup, Russia vs Egypt: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018: All Eyes On Salah As Egypt Face On-Song Russia
World Cup 2018: All Eyes On Salah As Egypt Face On-Song Russia
World Cup 2018: Russia See Egypt As Biggest Tournament Threat
World Cup 2018: Russia See Egypt As Biggest Tournament Threat
World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah In Apparent Discomfort In Egypt Training
World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah In Apparent Discomfort In Egypt Training
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.