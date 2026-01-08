The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to kick off with a glittering opening ceremony, promising a perfect blend of cricket and Bollywood glamour. As the defending champions Mumbai Indians prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener, the spotlight is firmly on the high-octane event that will set the stage for the tournament. With fans eagerly waiting to see their favorite stars in action, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has ensured a grand spectacle to celebrate the rising stature of women's cricket.

When and where to watch?

The WPL 2026 opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 9. The event will be held at the iconic DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While the opening match between MI and RCB starts at 7:30 PM IST, the cultural extravaganza is expected to begin around 6:30 PM IST. Fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Star-Studded Lineup

In a move that has already sent social media into a frenzy, the BCCI has confirmed that musical sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh and Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez will headline the pre-match entertainment.

Jacqueline's act is expected to be a tribute to the "confidence and courage" of women in sports. Additionally, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is also slated to grace the stage, adding more star power to the night.

Tournament Details

The WPL 2026 will be played across two venues: Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. A total of 22 matches will be contested among five teams, culminating in the grand finale on February 5 in Vadodara. With new captains like Jemimah Rodrigues (Delhi Capitals) and Meg Lanning (UP Warriorz) taking charge, the competition is expected to reach new heights.