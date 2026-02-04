Delhi Capitals will attempt to shake off three successive final defeats when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) title clash in Vadodara on Thursday. The side's former fielding coach, Milap Mewada, believes they can finally break their jinx. DC have reached the WPL final every year since the tournament's inception in 2023 but are yet to lift the trophy - a record that weighs on a squad now led by Jemimah Rodrigues in her first season as captain.

Their route to this year's final was far from smooth. They lost three of their first four matches before clawing back in the Vadodara leg, winning four out of five games to finish third in the league stage. They then eliminated the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator, suggesting they are peaking at the right time.

"According to me, the mind works in such a way that whenever you walk on the road and fall down, you always have that fear of falling again after reaching a certain point. But to avoid, remove, or nullify this, first of all you have to be very positive. Second, every day is a new day, and it's another game of cricket.

"Here, the thing is you have to work a little bit on a game plan and make suitable decisions in the final. Plus, this is a new venue for the final, and the only thing DC have to do now is believe in themselves and believe in this momentum," said Mewada, who has kept track of DC's progress while juggling his responsibilities as head coach of the Goa senior men's team, in a conversation with IANS on Wednesday.

DC have emerged as the tournament's most efficient fielding side, with an 83.6 percent catching rate, according to data from CricViz analysts embedded within the franchise's scouting team. They held 41 catches and dropped only eight across nine matches, placing them comfortably ahead of finalists RCB, who stand at 79 percent.

After a shaky start, DC's bowling attack has also gathered momentum. Four DC bowlers feature in the tournament's top 10 wicket-takers: the impressive young pacer Nandni Sharma (16 wickets), left-arm spinner N. Sree Charani (14), and overseas seam-bowling all-rounders Chinelle Henry (12) and Marizanne Kapp (10).

"Delhi Capitals were the best fielding side in the league by objective measures. The group assessed Vadodara conditions early - where the pitch was more challenging compared to DY Patil - and adjusted accordingly. Jemimah's captaincy improved over the season.

"Even during losses, selection and messaging stayed consistent, which helped maintain morale. The team made only two changes across the entire tournament, the fewest in the league, aiding continuity. Batters largely played straight, and bowlers consistently kept the stumps in play, which suited the conditions," said the CricViz analysts to IANS.

Mewada, who was part of the DC camp during their 2025 final defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, also shared his advice ahead of the title clash at the BCA Stadium. "First, they should not think about being four-time finalists who haven't won. There are reasons they have reached four finals - it means there is something in them. At least they have been consistent.

"Second, handle yourself well for those particular three hours. It's as simple as that. Take good decisions, which is the most important thing. Make the right decisions and play calmly. I think they can win the trophy this time, as everyone believes in it."

According to analysts, DC's fate in the final against Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will heavily depend on how openers Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee perform, especially against in-form new-ball pacer Lauren Bell. The explosive duo have three 50-plus stands in nine innings - all resulting in wins - the most by any opening pair this season.

Their partnership has averaged 40.11 runs (the fourth-highest in WPL), with a best of 94 at a run rate of 8.84. Their 75 runs in the powerplay in the Eliminator highlighted their ability to combine aggression with stability. Though they have not yet registered a century stand, their aggregate of 361 runs is the second-highest in the tournament, behind the 383 accumulated by Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris.

"The moment I saw Lizelle Lee batting in the WPL for the first time, I felt she is made for opening in white-ball cricket. DC's plan should focus on ensuring Lizelle and Shafali bat beyond 6-8 overs. If they do that, even a 200 chase becomes possible, as both are game changers.

"After them, Laura, Jemi, Henry, and others can manage the scoring. The key is for Shafali and Lizelle to set the tone. The momentum DC have now after winning the Eliminator is important - they've come from behind into the final. So their chances are high," Mewada added.

Jemimah's leadership has evolved through the tournament, even as her batting required adjustment. A week ago, after DC's three-run loss to GG where she was bowled attempting a scoop, their campaign looked shaky.

But in the Eliminator on Tuesday, Jemimah sprinted across the outfield to encourage her bowlers and played with trademark flair, lifting the entire squad. Historically, the team that wins the Eliminator has gone on to win the WPL - a positive omen for DC.

"From what I've seen, she is fine tactically and in decision-making. But in her batting, she just needs to reduce the fancy shots and understand the situation. If she plays higher-percentage cricket, she will bat longer, and the more she plays, the more runs DC will get from her.

"Her strike rate is higher than last year, which shows she is growing as a cricketer and as a leader. With staff supporting her tactically, and if they can forget past finals and focus on the moment, I'm sure they can win the trophy," Mewada concluded.