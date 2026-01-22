UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Live Updates, WPL 2026: UP Warriorz will start with a clear edge when they take on a struggling Gujarat Giants in Vadodara on Thursday, as the race for the remaining two playoff spots in the Women's Premier League 2026 heats up. Former champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already sealed qualification with five wins from five matches, while Delhi Capitals' seven-wicket win on Tuesday has thrown the rest of the table wide open. Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi and Gujarat are all locked on four points, with the net run rate separating them. Having secured back-to-back wins, Warriorz are ahead of Gujarat who are languishing at the bottom with three losses on the trot. (Live Scorecard)