UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score Updates, WPL 2026
UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Live Score, WPL 2026: Having secured back-to-back wins, UP Warriorz are ahead of Gujarat Giants who are languishing at the bottom with three losses on the trot.
UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Live Score Updates© X/@wplt20
UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Live Updates, WPL 2026: UP Warriorz will start with a clear edge when they take on a struggling Gujarat Giants in Vadodara on Thursday, as the race for the remaining two playoff spots in the Women's Premier League 2026 heats up. Former champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already sealed qualification with five wins from five matches, while Delhi Capitals' seven-wicket win on Tuesday has thrown the rest of the table wide open. Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Delhi and Gujarat are all locked on four points, with the net run rate separating them. Having secured back-to-back wins, Warriorz are ahead of Gujarat who are languishing at the bottom with three losses on the trot. (Live Scorecard)
Match 14, Women's Premier League, 2026, Jan 22, 2026
Play In Progress
GG
23/1 (3.0)
UPW
BCA Stadium, Vadodara
UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.67
Batsman
Beth Mooney
9* (10)
Bowler
Kranti Gaud
12/1 (2)
Shikha Pandey
11/0 (1)
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Updates
1 run.
Short of a length and on off, Beth Mooney dabs it wide of point for a quick single.
Fuller and around off, Beth Mooney pushes it towards short cover.
FOUR! A bit sloppy in the field! Overpitched and outside off, Danni Wyatt-Hodge gets her hands through the shot and drills it really hard towards cover. Kranti Gaud is a bit late to get low to her left, gets a hand on it but it still goes through to the fence for four more runs. 11 runs off Pandey's first over.
Another full delivery, on middle, Beth Mooney drills it towards mid on for one.
FOUR! Beautifully played! Shikha Pandey lands this back of a length and around off. Beth Mooney uses the width on offer, opens the face of her bat and just guides it away between short third and backward point for her first boundary.
Pitched up and on middle and leg, Danni Wyatt-Hodge knocks it towards mid on for a quick run.
Full again but on the pads, Beth Mooney flicks it uppishly but on the bounce to deep square leg for a single.
Shikha Pandey begins with a fuller delivery, on off, Beth Mooney strides out and drives it away, but the fielder at short cover dives to her left to make a good stop.
Shikha Pandey will operate from the other end.
FOUR! Streaky! Fuller in length and just around off, Danni Wyatt-Hodge looks to drive it away but gets an inside edge that goes past the stumps and races to the fine leg fence for another boundary. 9 runs off the first over!
FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Short of a length and outside off, Danni Wyatt-Hodge gets the chance to free her arms and cuts it away. She hits it aerially and wide of point. Deepti Sharma flings herself to her left but the ball just evades her outstretched hand and goes away to the fence for the first boundary of the game.
Touch fuller and on middle, shaping in sharply again but into the right-hander this time. Danni Wyatt-Hodge gets cramped up in her crease and misses to get hit on the pads. A slight appeal for LBW, but turned down. This is clearly going down the leg side.
Good-length delivery and around off, Danni Wyatt-Hodge opens the face of her bat and guides it towards point.
Beth Mooney and Gujarat Giants are underway! Full again and on off, Beth Mooney knocks it towards mid off and calls for the single. Danni Wyatt-Hodge is caught ball-watching and has to hurry to the other end, but makes her ground.
Oh..big shout for LBW right away but turned down! Kranti Gaud starts with a fuller delivery, on middle, shaping in sharply. Beth Mooney steps across to clip to the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. Meg Lanning has a chat with her players but decides against the review. Probably going down the leg. The Ball Tracking comes up as umpire's call, so even if UPW would have reviewed it, the on-field decision would have been upheld.
We are all set for the action to commence. The UP Warriorz are in a huddle near the ropes before striding out to the centre. A new opening partner for Beth Mooney in the form of Danni Wyatt-Hodge. Kranti Gaud will bowl the first over. Gaud to Mooney. A slip in place. Let's play...
Ashleigh Gardner, the skipper of Gujarat Giants, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that they almost scored close to 200 in their first three games so they can take confidence from that. Mentions that this is a new venue, so they have to assess the conditions and play percentage cricket. Says that this is not just a knockout game yet but they have to be at their best in all three remaining games.
Meg Lanning, captain of the UP Warriorz, says there is already a bit of dew around and expects it to continue through the night. She feels they have an opportunity to put Gujarat under pressure with the ball early on. Lanning adds that the couple of days off came at a good time after a hectic schedule, and they trained over the last two days. With high stakes attached to the game, she stresses the importance of putting in a strong performance. Believes that anywhere you go, it is important to assess the conditions. Reckons that the bounce here in Vadodara has been low compared to Navi Mumbai. Adds that they will have to wait and see how this new wicket plays. Informs that they are unchanged for this game.
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI) - Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Danni Wyatt-Hodge (In for Georgia Wareham), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad (In for Tanuja Kanwer), Renuka Singh Thakur, Happy Kumari.