UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026 Live Updates: The UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians meet for a high-stakes rematch at the DY Patil Stadium today. The Warriorz enter the contest with newfound momentum after snapping a three-match losing streak with a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai just two days ago, a win fueled by Harleen Deol's explosive 64 and Meg Lanning's steady leadership. However, the defending champions will be eager to avenge that defeat and re-establish their dominance; despite the recent slip, Harmanpreet Kaur's side remains a formidable force with the all-round brilliance of Amelia Kerr and the clinical pace of Shabnim Ismail. While Mumbai holds a 5-3 head-to-head advantage historically, this clash serves as a critical junction for both teams -- UPW is fighting to stay in the play-off race, while MI aims to iron out their bowling discipline and reclaim their spot at the top of the table. (Live Scorecard)