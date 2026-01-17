UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026: Live Score And Updates
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026 Live Updates: The UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians meet for a high-stakes rematch at the DY Patil Stadium today. The Warriorz enter the contest with newfound momentum after snapping a three-match losing streak with a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai just two days ago, a win fueled by Harleen Deol's explosive 64 and Meg Lanning's steady leadership. However, the defending champions will be eager to avenge that defeat and re-establish their dominance; despite the recent slip, Harmanpreet Kaur's side remains a formidable force with the all-round brilliance of Amelia Kerr and the clinical pace of Shabnim Ismail. While Mumbai holds a 5-3 head-to-head advantage historically, this clash serves as a critical junction for both teams -- UPW is fighting to stay in the play-off race, while MI aims to iron out their bowling discipline and reclaim their spot at the top of the table. (Live Scorecard)
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score
SIX! WOW! This is some shot from Chloe Tryon.
Tossed up, fuller, on off, Chloe Tryon makes room to the leg side and looks to drive it, but gets the inside edge. The ball misses the stumps and rolls toward the deep fine leg fence for a couple of runs.
Slight Halt! Looks like something has gone into the right eye of Harmanpreet Kaur, and she is really struggling here. Harleen Deol shows some concern and goes up to her Indian skipper, and the physio is also in now. Kaur is good to continue, which is a good sign for the Mumbai Indians.
Fuller, on leg, Harleen Deol sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
Googly, fuller and on leg, Chloe Tryon gets on his one knee and sweeps it to deep fine leg, lost her balance after playing the shot, but gets up and takes the single.
Short, turning it away from the batter. Chloe Tryon cuts it but finds the fielder in the point region.
Amelia Kerr is back on. 2-0-16-0 so far.
Short, on off, Harleen Deol pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
On a length, outside off, Harleen Deol pulls it to deep fine leg for one.
On a length, on off, Harleen Deol pulls it to deep square leg region, where the fielder dives to her right and cuts it to two runs.
Loopy full toss, just outside off, asking for the batter to hit it, but Chloe Tryon gently drives it to long off for a single.
Short, outside off, Chloe Tryon looks for the back foot punch, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Full, on middle, Harleen Deol flicks it to square leg for a single.
Full, outside off, Harleen Deol drives it to extra cover.
Strategic Break! Mumbai Indians have pulled things back by getting rid of both the Aussies in back-to-back overs. However, they know that UP Warriorz have a great platform to go attack, attack, attack in the last few overs, but they just need to get a couple of quiet overs to halt the momentum and put the pressure on the new batters. Also, Nat Sciver-Brunt to bowl after the break.
Full, just outside off, Chloe Tryon pushes it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Both the set batters gone now for UP Warriorz. Chloe Tryon is the next batter in.
OUT! CAUGHT! Hayley Matthews now takes the big wicket, and now both the batters of UP Warriorz are new at the crease. A touch short of a length, pitching it just outside off. Meg Lanning crouches down on one knee and slog sweeps it toward the deep mid-wicket region. The ball flies, but it doesn't have the elevation. Amanjot Kaur keeps her nerves steady and reverse cups the catch just in front of her face. Lanning walks back for an excellent 70 off 45, and UP are 136/3 now.
FOUR! More runs from Meg Lanning! Short of a length, outside off, slower through the air. Meg Lanning shuffles across the stump, reads the slower one and sweeps it over the short fine leg region for the boundary.
On a length, outside off, Meg Lanning misses the sweep.