UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates, WPL 2026
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates:UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates, WPL 2026© X/Twitter
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Nat Sciver-Brunt came in place of Hayley Matthews in the MI playing XI, while UPW remained unchanged. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 8, Women's Premier League, 2026, Jan 15, 2026
Play In Progress
MI
115/3 (15.4)
UPW
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.34
Batsman
Nat Sciver-Brunt
36 (26)
Nicola Carey
19* (12)
Bowler
Asha Sobhana
33/1 (3)
Chloe Tryon
12/0 (0.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
MI vs UP Warriorz Live Updates
Four!
Change.
Too much flight on this one, on leg, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
Flat and around off, punched to long off for a single.
FOUR! Change of sides but no change in results. From around the wicket, Asha Sobhana drops it short and on leg, Nat Sciver-Brunt pulls it hard and flat to deep square leg, in the gap for four.
SIX! She is toying with the field now. Asha Sobhana drags her line around off. Nat Sciver-Brunt steps down and hits it over mid on and all the way for a six.
FOUR! Excellent from Nat! Judged the short ball quickly and goes back to pull it away past mid on and well wide of deep mid-wicket for four.
Loops it, fuller and around off, Nicola Carey slog-sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
Sophie Ecclestone bowls a half tracker, around off, Nicola Carey pulls with the turn past square leg for a single.
Tad short and on middle, turning in. Nicola Carey keeps it out to square leg.