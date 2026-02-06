Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana on Thursday said three titles in three years was an amazing result for the franchise following the win in the Women's Premier League final in Vadodara. RCB women ended the title drought for the franchise with a groundbreaking triumph in 2024 before the men finally found a way to win the IPL last year. Now, RCB women beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets to be crowned WPL champions for the second time.

"Very pleased. RCB fans are the best in the world. We get support wherever we play. Three tiles in three years for the franchise, it is amazing," said Mandhana who overcame recent off-field setbacks to excel in the tournament.

On chasing 204 in the title clash, she said: "We did think it was a good surface to bat on. 203 is a good score in the final. It was a match winning spell from Lauren Bell. 400 in the match and she goes for just 20 (19 in four overs).

"One thing has stood out this season the support staff the way have supported us. Roles were clear for all of us. That makes our job easier on the field.

"The girls are working extremely hard and that shoots up your belief. They are working hard in the gym and that gives confidence to chase down any score. But what Volly (Georgia with the bat) did was special. Everyone going back to their home will say this is what we have contributed." Delhi Capitals lost their fourth final in as many attempts but captain Jemimah Rodrigues could not be more proud of her team which started slowly before finding a way to reach the final.

"Could not be more proud of this group. It was not easy for us, the character the girls showed, proud of that. 204 in a final is always a great score. Everyone fought hard, gave their best, and that is what is important," said Rodrigues.

