Right-arm medium pacer Sophie Devine and spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad stole the spotlight as Gujarat Giants survived anxious moments to edge past Delhi Capitals by three runs in a pulsating Women's Premier League match on Tuesday. Devine's (4/37) four-wicket haul and Rajeshwari Gayakwad's (3/20) three scalps derailed Delhi Capitals' chase, as Jemimah Rodrigues' side faltered while pursuing 175, finishing at 171 for 8 in 20 overs. With nine runs needed off six balls, Devine struck twice, dismissing Sneh Rana and Niki Prasad, as Delhi Capitals' chase came to a halt.

Sent in to bat, veteran Australian wicketkeeper-batter Mooney scored a measured 58 off 46 balls, while Anushka Sharma contributed 39 off 25 deliveries as Gujarat Giants posted a competitive 174 for 9.

Chasing, Delhi Capitals got off to a strong start, reaching 16 in the first two overs, with Shafali Verma contributing 14 off 10 balls.

Shafali's innings was cut short by left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, caught at long-on by skipper Ashleigh Gardner after attempting an ill-timed hoick.

Delhi Capitals suffered a second blow soon after, as Lizelle Lee struggled for 11 off 20 balls before offering a simple catch to Ashleigh Gardner at mid-on off Sophie Devine's bowling.

The going was tough for Delhi Capitals' batters as Tanuja Kanwar and Sophie Devine bowled incisively to keep them under control. Even skipper Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt struggled to find their range, allowing the required run rate to climb.

Attempting to break the shackles, Jemimah miscued a scoop off Devine's slower delivery and was bowled. In the very next over, Ashleigh Gardner dismantled Kapp's defence.

To make matters worse, Laura Wolvaardt was bowled by Rajeshwari as DC slumped to 84 for 5 in the 13th over.

Delhi Capitals kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with Chinelle Henry falling next to Rajeshwari. However, Niki Prasad came in and made an impact immediately, scoring 47 off 24 balls and hitting boundaries to keep DC in the hunt.

Prasad began her assault with a four and followed it up with four consecutive boundaries off Devine. Sneh Rana (29 off 15) then lofted Devine for a six, helping DC score 23 runs in the 17th over.

Prasad continued her onslaught, smashing Kanwar for a four through the covers to bring the equation within reach.

Needing 29 off 12 balls, Sneh Rana launched a six over Gardner, followed by two consecutive fours in the 19th over. Niki Prasad added another boundary off Gardner in the same over, reducing the equation to nine runs off six balls.

The late onslaught by Prasad and Rana threatened to snatch the game from Gujarat Giants, but Devine struck in the final over, dismissing Rana, caught by Wareham, to leave DC needing five runs off the last two balls.

The duo added 60 runs off just 31 balls to keep DC in the hunt but ultimately fell short. Needing four off the final ball, Niki Prasad, after a brilliant innings, was caught at long-on by Gardner off Devine while attempting the winning shot.

Earlier, DC left-arm spinner Shree Charani picked up 4 for 31 but Beth Mooney's half-century lifted GG to a competitive score.

GG lost Devine (13) early before skipper Mooney and Sharma (39 off 25) stitched 54 runs for the second wicket to give some momentum to the innings.

GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner (2) disappointed once again, while Georgia Wareham (11) tried to force her way but failed.