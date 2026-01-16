RCB vs GG Live WPL 2026: Hoping to continue their unbeaten run, Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash in Navi Mumbai. The Smriti Mandhana-led side havs grown in strength with every outing, the latest being a commanding chase of 144 against UP Warriorz in under 13 overs. GG, on the other hand, will look to arrest their recent slide. They have slipped to third following their defeat to Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, while former champions RCB have surged to the top with back-to-back wins. (Live Scorecard)