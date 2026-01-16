Story ProgressBack to home
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants Live Score WPL 2026
RCB vs GG Live WPL 2026: Hoping to continue their unbeaten run, Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League clash.
RCB vs GG Live WPL 2026: Hoping to continue their unbeaten run, Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash in Navi Mumbai. The Smriti Mandhana-led side havs grown in strength with every outing, the latest being a commanding chase of 144 against UP Warriorz in under 13 overs. GG, on the other hand, will look to arrest their recent slide. They have slipped to third following their defeat to Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, while former champions RCB have surged to the top with back-to-back wins. (Live Scorecard)
RCB vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score Updates
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain, Smriti Mandhana, says the toss is never in our hand so they are happy to bat first as they are playing good cricket at this point, so it doesn't matter much. Shares they want to do the basics right, the work ethic has been good, and the players are working hard in the nets, too. Admits they want to play according to the situation and don't want to be limited and play in a certain way. They want to play aggressive and positive cricket. Informs that they are playing the same XI.
Ashleigh Gardner, the captain of Gujarat Giants, says that they will have bowl first and reckons that nothing really changes for them as far as the process goes. Mentions that the wicket is a used one and hopes that the bowlers can get early wickets and set up the game for them. Feels that they haven't bowled poorly but it is all about executing their plans and have a clear mind whether they are trying to stem the flow of runs or pick up wickets. Ends by informing that Shivani Singh comes in to make her debut.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Unchanged Playing XI) - Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (C), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (WK), Nadine De Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI) - Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Kashvee Gautam, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Shivani Singh (debut, in for Ayushi Soni), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.
TOSS - Ashleigh Gardner of Gujarat Giants and Smriti Mandhana of Royal Challengers Bengaluru are ready. Gujarat Giants have won the toss, and they will BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - Charles Dagnall is inspecting the 22-yard area and has former Whiter Ferns' keeper, Katey Martin, alongside him. They talk about the dimensions, mentioning that the square boundaries are 56 meters on either side of the square and it is a 66-meter hit down the ground. Talking about the preference to win the toss and bowl first, Martin says that when the game begins, it is twilight time and that allows the pacers to get some early swing and even helps the spinners but as the game wears on, the dew sets in and it gets difficult to grip the ball. They end by reckoning that 180 is a bare minimum on this deck as the chasing team will get the better of the batting conditions.
As the lights go up in Navi Mumbai, will RCB move to a perfect three-from-three, or can the Giants play spoilsport and shake up the standings? Stay tuned for what promises to be an evening of high-octane WPL action! Toss and team sheets next.
For the Gujarat Giants, this match is a vital opportunity to reclaim their momentum. While Ashleigh Gardner's side has shown flashes of brilliance, most notably through Sophie Devine's heroics and Bharti Fulmali’s late-innings fireworks, consistency remains the target. The Giants' batting depth is undeniable, but all eyes will be on their fielding and bowling discipline after a tough loss to MI. The Giants look to find the perfect balance in their top order to support the likes of Beth Mooney and Kanika Ahuja.
RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, has been the picture of dominance. From Nadine De Klerk's ice-cold composure in their opening-night thriller to Grace Harris’ absolute demolition of the UP Warriorz's bowling attack, RCB have shown they can win from any situation. With Harris coming off a blistering knock and a bowling unit spearheaded by the clinical Lauren Bell, the Bengaluru outfit feels like a complete machine. However, they'll be wary of their death bowling, which allowed the Warriorz to recover from a precarious position in their last outing.
Welcome to a thrilling Friday night of cricket at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to extend their perfect start to the season against a dangerous Gujarat Giants side. As we head into the 9th match of this WPL campaign, the narrative couldn't be more compelling. RCB sits comfortably at the top of the table as the only unbeaten team, while the Giants are eager to prove that their recent slip-up against Mumbai was merely a minor speed bump in an otherwise strong start.
...MATCH DAY...
The Women's Premier League continues to race along at a lively pace, and Match 9 brings together Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants in what promises to be a high-quality contest. RCB have enjoyed a near-perfect start to the season, opening with an impressive win over defending champions Mumbai Indians before handing UP Warriorz a comprehensive defeat. Under the calm leadership of Smriti Mandhana, Bengaluru look settled and well prepared, with most bases neatly covered. What has stood out for RCB so far is their bowling. In a season where big totals have been common, they have managed to keep both opponents below 155, highlighting the variety and control they possess across all phases of the innings. That said, in their last game, after having UP Warriorz on the mat at 5 for 50, they failed to go for the kill - something to ponder upon amidst all the good things. Their batting has also grown in confidence. While the opener against Mumbai exposed a few gaps and required Nadine De Klerk to see them home, Bengaluru responded swiftly with a dominant nine-wicket win. The opening combination of Grace Harris and Mandhana has clicked, and they will hope the middle order is ready to step up when needed. Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, started the tournament with two wins before running into Mumbai in their previous outing. Their batting has been their biggest weapon, piling up imposing totals of 207, 209, and 192, though it has not been without its quiet spells. A stumble at the death against Delhi and a flat middle phase against Mumbai showed areas that still need tightening. Bowling remains their biggest concern, with both wins coming by narrow margins, including a tense finish where Sophie Devine held her nerve in the final over against Delhi when 7 runs were required. With the head-to-head record locked at three wins each, there is little to separate the sides, but on current form and balance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru appear better placed going into this encounter.