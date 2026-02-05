The stage is set for a blockbuster showdown as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the grand finale of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. In a thrilling repeat of the 2024 final, the two heavyweights will clash at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, this Thursday. While RCB advanced directly into the final after dominating the league stage with six wins, the Delhi Capitals showed immense grit, defeating Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator to reach their fourth consecutive summit clash, a record of incredible consistency.

History favors the Delhi Capitals when it comes to head-to-head encounters. In the 9 matches played between these two sides across WPL history, Delhi has emerged victorious 6 times, while Bengaluru has claimed 3 wins. However, RCB enters this final as the team to beat, having topped the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues' Delhi side remains the only team to have reached the final in every single season of the tournament, making them a potent "big-match" unit.

Fans can catch the high-octane action live on television via the Star Sports Network. For those who prefer digital streaming, the match will be available live on the JioHotstar app and website. The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM.

The BCA Stadium in Vadodara has offered a balanced contest between bat and ball. While the evening dew might play a role, the pitch is expected to provide plenty of runs for the batters, with spinners likely to find some grip as the game progresses.

Predicted Playing XI of Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell.

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.