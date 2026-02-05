Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming WPL 2026 Final: RCB take on DC in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Vadodara, aiming to lift their second title in three years. DC, on the other hand, have another chance to right the wrongs of the past after falling short in the previous three WPL finals. A win for RCB would grant them a historic double-holding the IPL and WPL titles simultaneously-and mark their third franchise cricket title overall. A victory would also cement RCB's status alongside the Mumbai Indians as the most successful side in the tournament's history.

When will the RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final match take place?

The RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final match will take place on Thursday, February 5.

Where will the RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final match take place?

The RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final match will take place at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara.

What time will will the RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final match start?

The RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final match?

The RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final match?

The RCB vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final match will be streamed live on JioHostar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With Agency Inputs)