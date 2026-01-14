The uncertainty surrounding the home matches of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming IPL 2026 season has finally been cleared. In a significant development, the franchise will move its home games away from the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This decision follows the tragic stampede during the team's victory parade last year, which claimed 11 lives. To ensure public safety and better crowd management, the franchise has opted for venues that can better handle the overwhelming fan pressure. This shift marks a somber but necessary turning point for the franchise as it prioritizes spectator security over tradition.

“RCB will play five matches in Navi Mumbai and two in Raipur during IPL 2026. The RCB officials have finalised the arrangement recently after meetings with the concerned officials," The Times of India quoted a source as saying on Tuesday.

The move comes after a report by Justice John Michael D'Cunha branded the Chinnaswamy Stadium as “highly unsafe” for large gatherings. The venue hasn't hosted any top-flight cricket since the June 4 tragedy. Despite the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) efforts to bring cricket back, the state government remains firm on safety concerns, having previously denied permission for even the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rajasthan Royals Also On The Move

RCB isn't the only team shifting bases. TheRajasthan Royals will reportedly play their home fixtures at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. This follows a warning from IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal regarding the Rajasthan Cricket Association's (RCA) failure to conduct internal elections. Dhumal had previously noted that hosting matches would be difficult if the RCA did not resolve its administrative issues. “We had already communicated to the RCA last year that, in case you are not able to organise these elections, it would be difficult for us to conduct the tournament there," Dhumal said after the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi.