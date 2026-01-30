Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Updates, WPL 2026 Live Score
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Updates:Gujarat Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to bat against defending champions Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Updates: Gujarat Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to bat against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League clash in Vadodara on Friday. Both teams remained unchanged in their last league match of the season which is a virtual quarterfinal with the winners set to advance into Tuesday's Eliminator. (Live Scorecard)
Match 19, Women's Premier League, 2026, Jan 30, 2026
Strategic Time-out
GG
55/1 (7.0)
MI
BCA Stadium, Vadodara
Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 7.86
Batsman
Sophie Devine
21* (13)
Anushka Sharma
23 (21)
Bowler
Vaishnavi Sharma
21/0 (2)
Amanjot Kaur
7/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live
Strategic Break!
Kaur is lucky to get away with it! Sprays a full ball, on leg, Anushka looks to flick it away but plays it out in front of her body and closes the bat face early. Gets a soft leading edge, and the ball rolls on the off side.
Fuller and on middle, Sophie swings hard but does not quite get hold of it. She smears it wide of long on for one more.
Amanjot lands it on a good length, on middle. Anushka taps it to long on and turns the strike over.
FOUR! Lovely shot! Too full, too straight from Kaur. Sharma picks it up off the pads and wrists it aerially to the left of the deep square leg fielder for a four. 50 comes up for the Giants!
Keeps it nice and full, on off, Sharma strokes it off the front foot to mid off.
At the stumps, on a length, pushed to long on for a single.
It has been a tight affair so far, with no clear team ahead after the end of the Powerplay. Gujarat Giants will be hoping these two can put together a big stand to give them a platform for a big score, while MI will want to pick up a few wickets in this middle phase to derail the Giants' momentum. Also, Amanjot Kaur comes into the attack now.
Very full, on middle. Anushka plays it with soft hands in the vacant wide mid on region and calls for two. She takes the first run hard and is able to complete the second run. At the end of 6 overs, GG are 48/1.
Tossed up, on middle. Sophie steps out and whips it to long on for a single.