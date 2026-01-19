Story ProgressBack to home
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026 Live Score Updates
GG vs RCB LIVE Score Updates, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants are aiming to return to winning ways and end RCB's unbeaten streak in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2026 season.
GG-W vs RCB-W Live Cricket Scorecard Updates, WPL 2026© AFP
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Updates, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are aiming to keep their unbeaten streak alive and all but seal qualification to the playoffs when they take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in their fifth Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match on Monday. Smriti Mandhana smashed 96 off 61 balls to lead RCB to their fourth straight victory against DC two days earlier. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are eyeing a return to winning ways. Ashleigh Gardner's side won their first two games, but have lost their two most recent matches. (Live Scorecard)
Match 12, Women's Premier League, 2026, Jan 19, 2026
Play In Progress
GG
RCB
93/3 (12.0)
BCA Stadium, Vadodara
Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.75
Batsman
Gautami Naik
47 (37)
Richa Ghosh
8* (6)
Bowler
Sophie Devine
13/0 (2)
Georgia Wareham
13/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
GG-W vs RCB-W Live, WPL 2026
No run.
BUZZERS!
Nearly took the leg stump! Fuller and around leg, Ghosh has a big swing across the line but misses. The ball goes past the leg pole and deflects away off Mooney's pads for a bye.
On a back of a length, on middle and leg, Ghosh is beaten on the flick and gets hit high on the front pad.
On a back of a length, on off, Naik taps it to deep point for one.
Sliding in at the hips, Naik walks inside the line for the tickle but misses. Good take by Beth Mooney standing up to the stumps. Wide is not given because the ball was within the new guideline for wide on the leg side.
We've reached the halfway mark and this game is hanging in the balance. The wicket of Mandhana may have tilted it slightly towards the Giants but we all know what the RCB batting line-up is capable of, even without Smriti.
Flat and short, on off, Naik stays back and forces it to the left of long off for a single.
This is looped up, full and outside off, Naik advances down the track to go over the top on the off side. Gets it off the outer half and it is spooned wide of short third for a couple of runs.
Full and fired in at the pads, Ghosh helps it wide of short fine leg and picks up a single to get off the mark.
A wicket has gone down, a big one too. In walks the hard-hitter, Richa Ghosh.
OUT! LBW! Gujarat Giants get the review right. Once again in her career, Smriti Mandhana falls to off spin. From around the wicket, sliding on with the arm, on middle and leg. Mandhana goes back to a full ball and tries to flick it away. She is beaten on the inside edge and the ball hits her on the outside half of the front pad. A confident shout for LBW but turned down. Ashleigh Gardner thinks this is close and takes the review. No bat is involved on UltraEdge. It is three reds on Ball Tracking with the ball crashing into the leg stump. 26 (23) for Smriti. RCB are now 69/3.
Pushed through, on a nagging length, on middle, swept square on the leg side for a single.
Not in control but safe! Looped up, full and outside off, Gautami looks to go inside out but loses her shape in trying to do so. The ball is sliced off the outer half, but it clears the backtracking Anushka Sharma at the backward point. Two runs taken.
Happy Kumari gave away 10 runs in her first over on debut. Will she continue? Nopes. Ashleigh Gardner brings herself back into the attack. Her first over went for 14 runs.
Stays full, on middle and leg, Gautami flicks it through square leg for a single.
Rapped on the pads! Looks to be heading down leg. Full and angled in at the pads, Naik plays all around it and wears it on the front pad. The angle would have taken the ball past the leg stump.
A bit of inward shape, full and on middle, Mandhana knocks it to long off for a run.
At the sticks, on a length, Naik turns it wide of mid-wicket and turns the strike over.
Nearly sneaked through! This skids through and keeps a bit low, on a back of a length. Gautami hurriedly drops her bat down on the ball and the ball squirts off an inside edge to short fine leg.