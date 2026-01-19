Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Updates, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are aiming to keep their unbeaten streak alive and all but seal qualification to the playoffs when they take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in their fifth Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match on Monday. Smriti Mandhana smashed 96 off 61 balls to lead RCB to their fourth straight victory against DC two days earlier. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are eyeing a return to winning ways. Ashleigh Gardner's side won their first two games, but have lost their two most recent matches. (Live Scorecard)