Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2026 Live Score Updates
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants in a crucial WPL 2026 encounter in Vadodara.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants in a crucial WPL 2026 encounter in Vadodara. The match is extremely important for both sides as a win can be a major boost to their dreams of reaching the knockout stage. Both Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants have 6 points from 6 matches in the competition but DC are ahead due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). During their last encounter, Gujarat Giants clinched a narrow win in a high-scoring clash where Sophie Devine produce a brilliant all-round performance. However, the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday. (Live Scorecard)
