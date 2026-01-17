Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match on Saturday in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah Rodrigues and co recorded their first win of the season on Wednesday when they defeated UP Warriorz by seven wickets. Before this, they lost two back-to-back matches. On the other hand, RCB will be coming to this match after an emphatic 32-run victory over Gujarat Giants on Friday. Currently, RCB have won all their three matches and are at the top of the points table. (Live Scorecard)