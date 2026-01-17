Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match on Saturday in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah Rodrigues and co recorded their first win of the season on Wednesday when they defeated UP Warriorz by seven wickets. Before this, they lost two back-to-back matches. On the other hand, RCB will be coming to this match after an emphatic 32-run victory over Gujarat Giants on Friday. Currently, RCB have won all their three matches and are at the top of the points table. (Live Scorecard)
Match 11, Women's Premier League, 2026, Jan 17, 2026
Play In Progress
DC
41/4 (5.0)
RCB
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.20
Batsman
Shafali Verma
30 (18)
Niki Prasad
1* (4)
Bowler
Lauren Bell
22/2 (3)
Sayali Satghare
18/2 (2)
No run.
FOUR! HAMMERED! Short and wide outside off. Shafali Verma stands tall and slaps it through extra cover for a cracking boundary. This is excellent counter punch from Shafali.
Back of a length, outside off. Shafali Verma guides it over the short third and takes two more.
FOUR! OVER THE TOP! Fuller than a length, hint of away swing, around off. Shafali Verma lifts this over mid-off and finds the ropes on the bounce.
Banged in short, just outside off. Shafali Verma stays back and pulls this toward deep mid-wicket for one.
SIX! STRAIGHT AS AN ARROW! Full pitcher, on off. Shafali Verma gets hold of it and smokes it over the bowler's head for half a dozen.
Length ball outside off. Shafali Verma makes room on the leg side and slices it to backward point with an open bat face.
Fuller than a length, around off. Shafali Verma looks to hack it across the line but fails to connect.
SIX! BANG! Fuller than a length, outside off. Shafali Verma picks it early and pumps it over long off for a biggie.
Fuller than a length, nips back into middle. Niki Prasad looks to work it across the line, but gets the leading edge toward the backward point.
FOUR! TOP SHOT! Back of a length, just outside off. Shafali Verma gets on top of the bounce and punches this through the gap at covers for a cracking boundary. DC are 17/4 after three overs.
Short of a good length on the leg stump. Shafali Verma misses the pull to the keeper.
WIDE! On a length and angling down the leg. Shafali Verma plays and misses. Wided.
Lands it on a length, on the middle and leg. Clipped off the pad toward fine leg for a couple.
So close! On a good length, angling in, and goes over the stumps. Shafali Verma shimmies down and tries to work it across the line but misses.
Good length on off stump. 112.8 kph. Shafali Verma presents the full face of the bat and pushes it to the right of the bowler. Bell fields it in her follow-through.
Good length on off stump. Nips back in at 111.2 kph. Shafali Verma tucks it to mid-wicket.
Full pitcher, on off. Niki Prasad drives this to mid off.
Full on off. Niki Prasad gets forward to drive to extra-cover, straight to the fielder, nice shape back in from Sayali Satghare.
Good length delivery outside off. Niki Prasad lets it go.