Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Updates, WPL 2026 Eliminator: DCW, GGW Fight For Place In Final
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: The winner of the game will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Score Updates, WPL 2026 Eliminator© X/@wplt20
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Updates, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals face off in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League 2026 today. The contest will take place at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. The winner of this game will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the edition. RCBW qualified for the summit clash with a top-spot finish in the table, with 12 points from 8 matches. Gujarat Giants Women ended in second position with 10 points, while Delhi Capitals Women were third with eight points. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check T20 World Cup 2026 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live
The Eliminator - The fourth season of the Women's Premier League, 2026 is in its business end now as the league stage is done and dusted. The competition was indeed noteworthy as it took the final league game to decide the third team to qualify in a three-way fight. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already advanced to the finale, but they await their challengers and that will be decided through this very crucial Eliminator clash as Ashleigh Gardner's Gujarat Giants go up against Jemimah Rodrigues' Delhi Capitals at the BCA Stadium of Vadodara, with everything on the line. Capitals and the final over jinx - Three straight trips to the finale without a trophy, and now once more on the brink of qualification, Delhi Capitals have carved out a reputation as one of the most consistent sides in this tournament's short history. Yet, they have also built a knack for turning straightforward finishes into nail-biters. Twice against the Giants, they stumbled at the last hurdle. In Match 4, chasing a mammoth 210, they needed just 7 runs from the final over. The chase fizzled. In Match 17, in the reverse fixture, the target was 175, with 9 required off the last six balls. Again, the finish slipped away. On both occasions, Sophie Devine stood tall, the immovable barrier between the Capitals and victory. Fourth time lucky? Delhi Capitals' season has been a tale of two halves. Four wins, four defeats, perfectly balanced on paper, yet the story runs deeper. Every victory has come while chasing, a clear sign of their comfort in pursuit. The start was shaky, three defeats in their first four games had them on the ropes, but a late surge of three wins from the last four has dragged them back into contention. That revival has been built around a rock-solid top order. Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma have regularly laid strong foundations, while Laura Wolvaardt, the leading run scorer for the side, has brought calm and control through the middle overs. With the top three all crossing the 200-run mark this season, consistency has hardly been a concern. Add to that captain Jemimah Rodrigues rediscovering her rhythm at the business end of the League, and Delhi Capitals suddenly look far more dangerous. With the ball, the young Indian duo of Nandni Sharma and Sree Charani have stepped up in a big way. Level on 14 wickets each, they have sincerely addressed the early-season worries around the inexperienced Indian bowling attack. Marizanne Kapp may not have clicked with the bat, but she has been a menace with the new ball. Fresh off her best spell of the season, a telling 3/30 against UP Warriorz, her timing could not be better. With the second-best economy rate in the season, of 5.81, only behind Lauren Bell (with a minimum of 10 wickets), the hope is that this trio can fire in sync once again and finally crack the Gujarat Giants code this time around. Gujarat aim for a giant leap - Ashleigh Gardner and her Giants are in the best position since the inception of this tournament. After finishing rock bottom in the first two seasons and bowing out at this stage in 2025, the upward curve is clearly evident in their journey as they finished second for the first time. Now, the Giants are staring at a real opportunity to turn an old hurdle into a breakthrough and gatecrash their first-ever final. In complete contrast, Gujarat Giants have looked far more at ease when defending totals, winning all of their five matches so far while doing so. Ashleigh Gardner went against the grain at the toss against Mumbai and backed her gut feeling to bat first, ending a remarkable 40-match run where captains chose to field, which paid off. For a long time, Gujarat were missing that one player who could own the big moments and close games out. This season, they have found their crisis manager in Sophie Devine. She has led from the front, topping the wicket charts with 17 wickets and standing as the Giants' second-highest run scorer behind Ashleigh Gardner. The batting numbers are just as telling. When setting a target, Gujarat have never dipped below 150, and they are the only team this season to cross the 200-run mark, doing it twice while no other side has managed it even once. And this dominance has come through a stable-looking batting order with the big names firing as usual, but the likes of Anushka Sharma has been a huge find for them, that too, at a crucial number 3 position. While Wareham may have struggled with the ball, she has stepped up with important lower-order contributions with the bat. With the ball, much of the load has rested on Sophie Devine, but Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been just as effective, squeezing the life out of teams through the middle overs. Despite an off night against Mumbai, the return of Wareham's rhythm, combined with Gayakwad's control and Ashleigh Gardner's guile gives Gujarat a potent spin trio. Small flaws, big consequences - For DC, the middle overs have been a minefield with the bat, a phase where wickets have fallen far too quickly and momentum has slipped away. That is the phase where Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp need to take ownership and steady the innings. For Gujarat, the risk remains an over-dependence on Sophie Devine for breakthroughs, with the supporting seamers needing to punch above their weight. And then there is Beth Mooney, whose bat has stayed unusually quiet this season. Maybe, waiting for the kind of night that can flip a knockout on its head? Team form (Last 5 T20s, latest result first) - GG - WWWLL | DC - WLWWL. Pride and glory on the line - The head-to-head stands dead even at 4-4, a neat reflection of how little separates these two sides on paper. Dig a little deeper, though, and the recent trend tells a different story. The Capitals have lost their last three encounters against the Giants, including being beaten twice this season, giving the matchup a sharper edge heading into the Eliminator. The Giants prefer to put runs on the board while the Capitals thrive when a target is in front of them. It now comes down to who keeps their head when the script flips, and who can still deliver when the game drags them out of their comfort zone. A blockbuster clash awaits in Vadodara.