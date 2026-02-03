Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Updates, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals face off in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League 2026 today. The contest will take place at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. The winner of this game will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the edition. RCBW qualified for the summit clash with a top-spot finish in the table, with 12 points from 8 matches. Gujarat Giants Women ended in second position with 10 points, while Delhi Capitals Women were third with eight points. (Live Scorecard)